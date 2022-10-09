The city of Grand Junction has proposed two issues on the November ballot to combat the affordable housing crisis: a 1% increase in the lodging tax and an 8% short-term rental tax.
If the measures pass, the funds will go toward affordable housing projects and initiatives for people making 80% of the area median income or less.
According to the ballot, the short-term rental tax is estimated to bring in about $325,000 per year, and the lodging tax increase is estimated to bring in about $1,030,000.
Mayor Anna Stout said the funds from the increases will be allocated using the city’s housing strategy.
That plan includes 12 recommended strategies for improving affordable housing options. Those include allocating city-owned land to affordable housing projects and acquiring strategic land to be used for affordable housing.
The strategy also recommends funding existing programs and resources for affordable housing, and supporting initiatives that rehabilitate and preserve existing affordable housing options.
The city previously allocated $1 million to go toward affordable housing in its 2022 budget, but hasn’t spent it. The money is now planned to go toward housing in 2023.
Advocates say the taxes address a serious need in Grand Junction and wouldn’t be paid for by residents.
“It’s the sort of thing that could be passed on to the consumer and nobody would blink,” said Arlo Miller, a member of the Western Colorado Alliance’s housing committee.
Miller said a 7% lodging tax, which would be the new rate should the 1% increase pass, is competitive with similar locations in western Colorado and won’t be enough to negatively impact tourism.
Business owners in the lodging and short-term rental industries are for affordable housing, they said, but they shouldn’t be the ones footing the bill. The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is also against the measures.
A letter from the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District Board to City Council outlines the board’s objection to increasing the lodging tax and its support for the short-term rental tax.
According to the letter, the Horizon Drive district includes 73% of the city’s hotels.
“We do not support an effort to raise or change the lodging tax to subsidize affordable housing,” the letter states. “While we recognize the need for more affordable housing in the Grand Valley, we believe City and County should use a different funding mechanism.”
The letter states the board believes lodging tax funds should only be used to bring visitors to the area.
However, according to the letter, the board thinks voters would be in favor of taxing short-term rentals at a higher rate.
Tom Levalley, who owns properties on the 400 block of Chipeta Avenue that are used as short-term rentals, has spoken out against the short-term rental tax.
“Focusing a harmful tax on a small skew of vacation and AirBNB owners in the city, we already pay the lodging tax the same as the hotels do. I know you think this tax won’t affect anyone but the visiting traveler, but it’s quite the opposite. You’re asking me and a small number of property owners to raise our rates 9%,” Levalley said.
Short-term rentals are supposed to pay the same lodging taxes as hotels, but they pay residential property taxes on their businesses, which are significantly lower than commercial property taxes. Residential property taxes in Colorado are set by mill levys, but are estimated at 7.96%, according to the Mesa County Assessor’s Office. Commercial property taxes are fixed by law at 29%.
“This would help level the playing field,” Miller said.
Levalley noted other businesses that operate out of houses such as bookkeepers don’t pay commercial property taxes.
“This is to support affordable housing, which I have nothing against, but it feels like you’re picking on a very skewed, limited market here to raise that funds,” Levalley said.
Council Member Rick Taggart, who voted against putting both issues on the ballot saying he would rather the city find a way to support affordable housing projects without raising taxes, was particularly vehement in his criticism of the short-term rental tax, arguing the ballot language seemed to be placing the blame for lack of affordable housing on short-term rental owners.
Estimates of the number of short term rentals in Grand Junction vary. According to short-term rental data website AirDNA, there are 457 active short-term rentals in the Grand Junction area, with most of those being within city limits.
Most of those units, 86%, are “whole home” units, and 14% are private rooms, according to AirDNA.
“There’s a wealth of studies and evidence that short-term rentals do affect affordability in communities whether they’re resort communities or not,” Council Member Abe Herman, a former short-term rental operator, said.
Levalley said his short-term rentals are his sole income in his retirement, and he would miss out on more of that with the new tax.
Having fewer people staying in short-term rentals, particularly those near downtown Grand Junction, will have a negative impact on the local economy, Levalley said.
“Almost all of my guests walk downtown to eat, drink and shop,” Levalley said.
Kyra Rossier, co-owner of Copeka Coffee and an advocate for the taxes, disputes that, saying “If you want to build a resilient economy, you need to make sure it’s affordable for people to live, otherwise they’re going to flee.”
One problem is prices for other goods and services are not increasing as fast as housing, which means businesses that provide those goods and services can’t increase wages for their workers, who are getting squeezed by housing prices, Rossier said.
“I think we need to focus on building a sustainable, resilient community if we really care about the economy,” Rossier said. “And this is going to help us do that.”
Levalley also said the tax increases won’t add to the affordable housing stock because short-term rental owners develop their properties with the intent to become short-term rentals, which means they’re nicer than affordable units would be.
“They’re not designed to be affordable housing,” Levalley said.
A third ballot measure would allow the city of Grand Junction to lease city land to be used for affordable housing for a period of 99 years. Such leases are currently only allowed for 25 years, which advocates for the initiative say make the city less competitive for funding.
“Part of the issue is we have goals that need funding, and that’s what these two measures would provide for us,” Stout said. “What I think is really critical about it, and why we’ve designed it this way in asking voters to approve these two measures, is because these are taxes that our residents don’t pay.”
Proposition 123, a statewide measure setting aside money in the state’s budget — without raising taxes — for new affordable housing programs, is also on the ballot for November.
“It’s not a coincidence that these issues are on the same ballot, because it’s a crisis the entire state is facing,” Stout said.
Grand Junction is at a tipping point, but still has a chance to curtail a true crisis if it addresses the affordable housing situation promptly, Miller said. “If we don’t commit to spending this money on affordable housing now, then it’s a fight every year.”
“This is not something that we can do slowly, because every day that we’re not addressing this, every day that we’re not putting more affordable units on the market, every day people are not able to afford homes are days that people are sleeping in our parks, or crashing on people’s couches, or are foregoing medicine or food to be able to pay for housing, so this is something that has real life impacts for our residents,” Stout said.
Grand Junction isn’t the only municipality in Mesa County looking to increase its lodging tax. The Town of Palisade is putting a measure on the ballot increasing its lodging tax from $2 to $6 to go toward marketing the area and emergency services.