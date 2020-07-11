Prepare to see a lot more tank tops, shorts and tan lines over the next week.
The temperature in Grand Junction is going to surpass or flirt with 100 degrees from now through Thursday, according to data from the National Weather Service, and even eclipse some records.
“Basically, air gets warmer as it descends in altitude and that high pressure is what we’re seeing now,” said meteorologist Chris Sanders. “Lower pressure creates precipitation, and we might see that later in the week.”
The prolonged hot streak could also bring some heat unseen since Jake Plummer signed with the Broncos. As of press time, the National Weather Service is projecting Saturday to have a high of 102 degrees, leaving wiggle room to surpass the 2003 mark of 104. Sunday’s forecast high of 103 degrees could also climb above the record of 105 also set in 2003.
With possibly historic highs coming into town, Sanders wanted to stress that it’s important to be smart and safe when going about your business throughout the upcoming week.
“Never leave kids or pets in the car and don’t leave pets outside without shade and water. And remember to avoid strenuous activities in the day,” he said. “Children and the elderly are particularly most at risk.”
The COVID-19 pandemic won’t affect how people handle the heat, Sanders said, but pools are at limited capacity so it might be best to float on the river or just stay inside.