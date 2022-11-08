A Grand Junction woman has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns in a scheme to steal money from homeowners' associations.
On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Debra Campbell, 66, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution.
According to the plea agreement, from 2009 through April 2018, Campbell owned and operated a company called A Better Alternative Management (ABAM), which was hired by homeowners’ associations (HOAs) to manage their finances. Campbell had access to, and signatory authority for, the HOAs’ bank accounts, according to a news release.
Campbell collected and deposited payments from HOA members and paid administrative expenses on behalf of the HOAs. Through these management relationships, Campbell became aware of which HOA boards did not monitor their HOA’s bank account and finances. Starting in March 2015, Campbell began making unauthorized transfers to ABAM’s bank accounts from some of the HOAs’ bank accounts and used that money for her personal expenses. Campbell selected HOAs whose boards did not monitor their HOA’s bank account or finances.
Campbell regularly altered the HOAs’ bank statements, so they did not reflect the unauthorized transfers and falsely reflected a higher balance than actually existed in the account. Between March 2015 and April 2018, it was determined that Campbell took more than $250,000 from 23 of her client HOAs.
Campbell also failed to include the income gained from her scheme on her tax returns from 2014-2017, substantially underreporting her income and resulting in a tax loss to the federal government of more than $150,000.
Campbell’s prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
“This defendant wrongfully thought she could line her own pockets with money belonging to her clients who placed their trust in her to manage their finances,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We commend our partners at IRS-CI for their work to hold fraudsters accountable for their actions.”
“Campbell took advantage of her clients and further compounded her greed by attempting to hide her ill-gotten gains from the IRS,” said Andy Tsui, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-CI Denver Field Office. “This sentencing should serve as a reminder to small businesses and HOAs about the importance of having financial safeguards in place to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.”