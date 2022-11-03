With all the new programs in the works, the city is in the process of figuring out how to develop a recycling facility that can meet the city’s recycling needs in the future, which will likely be beyond the capacity of the current CRI facility.
With all the new programs in the works, the city is in the process of figuring out how to develop a recycling facility that can meet the city’s recycling needs in the future, which will likely be beyond the capacity of the current CRI facility.
Scott Crabtree
Receptacles for clear blister plastics at the Grand Junction Recycling center. Accepting clear blister plastics is a new addition to the facility.
After purchasing Curbside Recycling, Inc. last year, the city of Grand Junction is ramping up its efforts to increase recycling.
General Services Director Jay Valentine said the city’s recycling facility, is now accepting food waste for compost and clear blister/clamshell containers.
“When we bought CRI, we did it to expand the options for people recycling, expand that program, make it more broad and get as much waste out of the landfill as we can,” Valentine said.
Grand Junction is also planning changes to its curbside recycling operations, with pilot programs for dual stream recycling, which would limit the number of containers residents would use to two (one for fibers and one for containers) instead of the current multi-stream system, for next year.
City workers will be able to pick up the dual-stream containers in an automated fashion similar to a trash truck.
“That allows us to do a lot more volume, a lot more customers,” Valentine said.
A green waste pilot program is also planned to start in 2023. In that program, residents will be able to get a separate container for green waste such as grass clippings to be picked up for use as compost.
“Grass is heavy, it takes up a lot of room, it creates a lot of gas in the landfill,” Valentine said.
Both pilot programs will operate in the same three neighborhoods: one downtown, one in the Redlands and one in north Grand Junction.
A pilot program that has already started is a food waste pilot program with restaurants downtown, which the city is looking to expand with the hospitals and schools in the area.
“We’ve got a lot going on in the recycling world,” Valentine said.
All this work will help save space at the landfill, Valentine said, which is becoming increasingly necessary.
Recycling also reflects the priorities of City Council.
“Landfills are filling up and we’ve got to find ways to re-use,” Valentine said.
With all the new programs in the works, the city is in the process of figuring out how to develop a recycling facility that can meet the city’s recycling needs in the future, which will likely be beyond the capacity of the current CRI facility.
The city has proposed budgeting $100,000 in 2023 to explore options for a facility that can handle the type of volume the city could see if the pilot programs are expanded to the entire city, which is the plan.
Creating that type of facility could involve partnering with other nearby governments, Valentine said.
In any case, Valentine said he expects the CRI facility to continue processing for at least the next two to three years.