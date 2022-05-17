The month of May is recognized both statewide and nationwide as Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month.
To commemorate the month, the Community Development Department, a part of the city of Grand Junction, is expanding outreach programs to heighten public awareness about local historic places.
City Council recently appointed a Historic Preservation Board, and this is its first year of existence.
The board recently celebrated a historic site on Seventh Street, the former First Church-Christ Scientist, which is now the new location of a tattoo shop, Elysium Studios.
The board arranged public tours and games this past weekend at the new studio. The idea was to have somthing for all ages.
Local historians led walking tours through the church and along Seventh Street to see some of Grand Junction’s historic sites.
“We’re celebrating the historic structures that exist in Grand Junction, their continued preservation, and their adaptive reuse for ways that benefit the community,” said Sidney Wood, a member of the Historic Preservation Board.
Among recipients of Historic Preservation awards were second-graders at Tope Elementary School for their research on their school to mark its 80th anniversary.
The other recipient went to Arlo DiCristina, the owner of Elysium Studios.
“If the (church) was no longer here, we’d be at a loss. I think it’s important we restore these sites, and even if they’re not to be used again for their original purpose, we can repurpose them, like what’s being done with Elysium,” said Kristen Ashbeck, principal planner with the city’s Community Development Department.
“It was an empty church for several years, so it’s good to see someone occupying it again to keep it in the community. Arlo is working on a grant to restore the stained glass windows right now, so we’re appreciative of the efforts to preserve this historic place.”
According to Ashbeck, neighbors who live nearby the church are “excited to see it being used again.”
The board promotes and encourages the idea of “adaptive reuse” of historic places, meaning that an old building doesn’t need to sit idle or become a museum.
“(What’s happening with Elysium Studios and the church) plays into adaptive reuse. We don’t want to just create museums of these old buildings. The irony isn’t lost on any of us, we definitely find some levity and humor in this. Arlo is applying for a grant to preserve the stained glass windows, which are currently boarded up to keep them safe, If no one was in this building, those windows wouldn’t be preserved. But because Elysium is now here, the building has people to uphold it, as well as the art provided by the stained glass windows,” Wood said.
“Whenever you live somewhere, a sense of place is really important, a sense of shared history,” she added. “To be able to participate in something larger than yourself, so protecting these structures provides that to people.”