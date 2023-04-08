At a swanky awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, a Grand Junction local was selected Nexstar’s 2023 Remarkable Woman of the Year out of thousands of nominees across the country.
Mona Highline founded the Joseph Center, an organization aimed at helping the homeless and at-risk youth. Her work at the center served as one of the catalysts in earning her the recognition.
Highline’s work helps people navigate the legal system with regards to child affairs, offers a day shelter for families to eat and shower and provides extra clothing, among other services.
The award is more than just prestige. Highline will receive $10,000 to be donated to the charity of her choice.
With 200 TV stations across the country, Nexstar amassed more than 10,000 nominations for people deemed worthy as the year’s most remarkable woman. Around 100 women were selected as finalists to fly to L.A. for the event, though only one came away with the main award.
“(This work) is a calling, its not a career,” Highline said at the award ceremony. “This has been the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”
The 100 women, including Highline, got to spend time in Los Angeles and get “star treatment.” They walked the “purple carpet,” partied poolside and even got a bus tour of Los Angeles’ major landmarks.
Locally, in 2022, Highline was recognized as the Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.