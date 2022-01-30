A bountiful blanket of snow on Grand Mesa is proving to be a foundation of white gold for the winter-recreation industry, not to mention snow-removal operators.
From snowmobiles to snowshoes and from skate-skis to snowboards, folks are out and about this winter in record-pushing numbers.
Colorado Highway 65, with the mega-influence of Powderhorn Mountain Resort and the groomed trail complexes of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, also serves as a stairway to snowmobile heaven — albeit with a few hellishly treacherous drives thrown in for good measure.
“Snow conditions are just so great on the mesa,” said Charlie Ferguson of Odin Gear Depot in Mesa. “It started as a pretty steady season, but we really started to pick up activity in early January.”
Rentals of snowshoes and cross-country ski gear soared as the snow fell in copious amounts during the double-whammy storm cycle that extended from Christmas Eve through Jan. 3.
Ferguson said Nordic ski rentals have been particularly popular this winter season because of the prime conditions.
But, he added, snowshoes remain a staple with the multitude of opportunities on Grand Mesa.
“We’re getting a lot of families,” he said, adding that snowshoeing is a popular complement to a ski vacation or a day trip to Grand Mesa.
GROOMED TRAILS
But the heart of the wintry appeal of the mesa, he said, is the network of groomed trails provided by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council through an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.
“They do a world-class job of grooming,” Ferguson said of the cross-country trails that feature trail heads, off-highway parking and restrooms at Skyway and County Line atop the mesa.
The pristine grooming conditions are created by a massive $250,000 snow-grooming machine that was funded by the council.
The trails, with grooming for classic and skate-skiing, are a unique and greatly appreciated asset, Ferguson said, adding that Odin Gear Depot also offers a small complex of snowshoe trails at the base of the Powderhorn ski area.
Snowshoe trails in the Mesa Lakes area are local favorites, he said, along with the West Bench Trail that courses from Mesa Lakes out to the top of the Powderhorn ski area.
Along with lessons, Odin Gear Depot also offers Sunset Snowshoe and Fondue tours, he said.
“It’s great to introduce people to snowshoeing,” Ferguson said. “ … you can see that childlike joy when they’re out in the snow.”
SNOWMOBILING NIRVANA
Likewise, introducing people to snowmobiling on Grand Mesa is a wintertime ode to joy.
“That’s what we really like doing — taking beginners out on a snowmobile tour,” said Jessica Kieper, who owns and operates Thunder Mountain Lodge with her husband Jeff. “We offer guided tours and unguided rentals (of snowmobiles).”
After two winters of a limited snowpack and correspondingly limited snowmobiling terrain, this winter has been a bonanza, according to Kieper.
“What we lacked the last two years — the groups that chase the good snow — are back this year,” Kieper said, adding that they generally bring their own sleds as they pursue powder paradise.
“We’ve seen an increase in unguided rentals with these groups,” she said.
Often, one or two group members will need a sled to join their pals on a Grand Mesa tour.
“But we’ve been giving a lot of guided tours, too,” Kieper said. “It’s fun. Every group is different.”
Recently, she said, one of their tours was treated to a sun-soaked collage of animal tracks on the snowpack.
“We stopped and look at all those tracks,” she said. “It was exciting to see.”
The tour group included an 87-year-old visiting from Florida and a 17-year-old driving a snowmobile for the very first time.
POWDERHORN RESORT
While Grand Mesa snowmobilers and Nordic skiers toasted the historic holiday storms of 2021-22, nowhere was the celebration louder than at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Powder conditions and the holidays combined for a public-relations boom for local skiers and snowboarders as well as vacationing riders, according to Ryan Robinson, director of marketing for Powderhorn.
But the big storms, he said, were even more significant because they allowed the ski area to open more terrain for the holiday crowds.
“It’s tremendously important for us to get those areas open as soon as possible,” Robinson said of the advanced terrain at Powderhorn. “We’re fortunate we have a lot of gladed skiing. And it is important to open that terrain as quickly as we can.”
He said the resort’s ability to open holiday terrain was enhanced by opening early with manmade snow — top to bottom — on Bill’s Run.
“We were able to open in early December on all manmade snow,” Robinson said.
That helped kick off winter operations and injected some skiing spirit into the regional community, he said.
The ski area also was able to launch its new radio-frequency ticket/pass program at the early opening.
“We installed the (automatic control) gates just before we opened,” he said of the major technological change at Powderhorn for this season.
Previously, lift attendants used a hand-scanner to scan each lift ticket or pass for each chair ride.
Radio-frequency passes automatically open control gates to allow skiers and riders access to the chairlifts. They have been in use at larger ski areas for several seasons.
At Powderhorn, a four-gate setup is located at the base of the Flat Top Flyer high-speed quad chairlift. A two-gate arrangement is in place at the West End double chair.
“The objective (of radio-frequency ticketing) was to increase efficiency,” Robinson said. “We wanted to create a more efficient lift-line system.”
He said Powderhorn officials made the ticketing change partly in response to increasing skier/rider numbers in recent seasons, fueled by steadily growing season-pass sales.
“We’ve had really good feedback (on the new pass gate system),” Robinson said. “People say they like the efficiency.”
The new season passes required additional front-end work this season, he said.
But future operations will be more streamlined because passholders will be able to renew passes online and go directly to the lifts next season.
Robinson said lift attendants now use all-weather computer tablets in connection with the ticketing system — a vast difference from the previous hand-held scanners that were notoriously finicky, particularly in extreme weather.
“Parking was a major part of the plan, too,” Robinson said of the offseason initiatives at Powderhorn. “It was essential to give people a place to park. With that, the shuttle was an important part to the parking changes.”
Robinson said the resort graded and graveled a fourth parking lot, located below the administrative buildings at the edge of parking lot No. 3.
He said the fourth lot was designed to cut the number of vehicles parking along Powderhorn Road.
“We’re … adding an additional shuttle,” he said of the shuttle buses that run from the fourth parking lot and Powderhorn Road up to the main lodge and lifts.
He said skiers and snowboarders have responded, using the shuttles extensively on weekends and holidays.
Along with strong numbers on the chairlifts at Powderhorn, Robinson said the uphilling community continues to grow with more people taking advantage of modern, lightweight uphill ski and snowboard gear.
“That’s another way to access the mountain, a very healthy activity,” Robinson said. “We encourage it. It’s growing.”
The ski area, he said, established an uphill ticket policy to enhance safety protocols.
Uphilling is not allowed early in the season when terrain is limited and mountain operations are scaling up, he said. But once significant terrain is open, uphilling is allowed on the main area as well as the West End.
“We’ve adjusted our routes (this season),” Robinson said, adding that when the lifts are not running,uphilling is limited to Bill’s Run only. That’s for safety/visibility concerns, he said.
During daily operations, uphilling is allowed on the Maverick Run. Also, uphilling is allowed during regular operations on Lower Dude up to Snowcloud and Tenderfoot for access to the top of the West End area.
No dogs are allowed for uphill travel, as per Powderhorn’s agreement with the U.S. Forest Service, Robinson said.
Uphill access is included with season passes, Robinson said. For day users, there is a $5 fee for uphilling ($29 season uphill pass).
GRAND MESA NORDIC COUNCIL
A few miles up the road from Powderhorn, Highway 65 takes cross-country skiers to the internationally known groomed trails of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
“We’ve been having a fantastic year,” said Christie Ashwanden, executive director of the Nordic council. “We’ve had a lot of groups this winter; kids groups and community groups. All ages.”
She said the community participation has been strong all season at the Skyway, County Line and Ward Lake trails.
The Nordic council grooms more than 50 kilometers of trails on the mesa.
“Right now, the skiing is fantastic,” Ashwanden said, quickly acknowledging the operations crew that faced extraordinary challenges this winter.
“Our busiest (time) is usually right before Christmas through New Year’s,” Ashwanden said. “But this year, that was when we just got hammered with snow.”
Highway 65 was closed on multiple occasions for avalanche control and snow removal when the two sustained storms combined to drop nearly 7 feet of snow atop the Grand Mesa in a span of nine days.
“With all that snow, we had to cancel some events,” Ashwanden said. “But that’s what it’s like dealing with the weather.”
Early in the ski season, she said the Nordic council faced a skimpy snowpack requiring special grooming attention.
That changed when the New Year rolled in with gobs of fresh snow and the accompanying challenges.
“Our operations crew really showed some great teamwork,” Ashwanden said, adding that their work included hours and hours of shoveling snow in addition to grooming with the snowcat and snowmobiles.
The crew’s efforts, she said, enabled the Nordic council to extend its mission of helping people “have a great experience in the outdoors.”
Ashwanden said the community support that helped drive a compromise last fall that won a potential logging conflict has extended into the ski season.
“We’re really pleased with how that worked out,” Ashwanden said. “I think it helped people realize we have a special resource here.”
Memberships, donations and skier numbers are up, she said.
“We really rely on community support. And when they respond, it’s wonderful to see.”