Hall of Fame auctioneer Cookie Lockhart stepped in front of an assembled crowd in the living room of the Grand Mesa home she was trying to sell Thursday in hall-of-fame style.
Lockhart, of Steamboat Springs, was introduced by Western entertainer Susie Knight, who performed an original poem titled “Cookie Lockhart: Queen of Auctioneers.”
Knight’s poem which ends with the stanza, “Cookie Lockhart holds on tightly to the key to success in all she’s cravin’, just a-smilin’ and a-wavin’, to recognize the accolades and cheers. ‘Cause the hall of fame embraced her, after Steamboat Springs had raised her, and she reigns today as queen of auctioneers.”
As the last lines of the poem faded away, Lockhart took her place at the front of the main room, and, assisted by others from United Country Real Estate, began the auction.
The house, which is about 15 years old and is owned by entrepreneur Phil Bourassa’s estate, has three levels: a main level, upstairs level with bedrooms and basement level.
Located less than a mile from Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Grand Mesa, the 7,000-square-foot house has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6 patios, an elevator and other amenities.
A mural featuring a stand of aspen trees adorns the wall in the main room — which includes living, dining and kitchen space, and turns into a blue sky scene when it hits the ceiling, complete with a bald eagle.
In the basement is a home theater, wine cellar and vault. Several other rooms besides the main room also contain murals. The wine cellar had a wine bottle full of ammunition in it.
Three other buildings, including a garage and an octagon-shaped building for entertaining, were included on the same parcel as the house.
In total, 10 bidders signed up for the auction.
Lockhart began the auction by taking bids for each of the six, 35-acre lots, with those taking the bids “yipping” like in a cattle auction whenever a bid came in.
The total for the six lots, including the parcel containing the house and other buildings, came to $2.04 million after that round.
Lockhart then asked for bids on the whole 215-acre parcel, including the house, and came away with a bid of $2.2 million.
After that, Lockhart went back through the individual lots to see if the bids on the lots individually could beat the whole bid.
Several of the lot prices went up in that round, although it wasn’t competitive enough for Lockhart’s liking. She exhorted the bidders to participate, saying “I know you’re good for it” and needling one couple for having a conference before every bid.
“This could possibly be the slowest auction you have ever attended,” Lockhart said.
The highest bid for the house was $1.5 million.
One bidder bid $280,000 for a lot next to the highway. Another bidder put in $670,000 for four 35-acre lots.
Lockhart asked if anyone wanted to try to beat the total, $2.45 million, for the whole thing. With no takers, the brokers went to confer with the seller to see if the bids would be acceptable.
While the bids were being looked over, names were drawn out of a hat and cash was given away in a game to pass the time.
Those assembled had some trouble naming the people on the money, but eventually the bills were given away.
Lockhart came back out an announced the bids for the five 35-acre lots that didn’t have anything built on them had been accepted, but the seller was looking for at least $2.5 million for the lot with the house.
“Anything under 3’s a steal,” she told the bidders, but there were no takers.
Lockhart said after the auction she thought it had been a pretty good success despite the house not selling. She said the owners might try to rent it out.
“It’s hard to sell a trophy home,” Lockhart said.