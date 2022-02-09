A “modern day castle” on Grand Mesa has been converted into a vacation rental.
The 7,000 square foot house, which sits on 35 acres about 1/2 mile from Powderhorn Mountain Resort, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and includes a wine cellar, a walk-in vault, a theater, wall and ceiling murals, an elevator and six patios.
“It’s a really, really amazing house,” real estate agent Tami Rund, who is managing the property, said.
The house, which is owned by entrepreneur Phil Bourassa’s estate, failed to sell at auction in September after the owners rejected a high bid of $1.5 million for the house. Five of the six parcels that made up a 215-acre property ended up selling.
According to vrbo.com, the house is going for $610 per night and has a three-night minimum.
Rund said she thinks the Powderhorn area can support a high end vacation rental option for lodging. The house has been on the vacation rental market for about a month, Rund said, and although things have been slow to pick up, with the house seeing its second booking this weekend, even one booking is enough to sustain the property. It’s already booked out for next Christmas.
So far the reviews from guests have been positive, Rund said.
There have been some improvements to the house in order to make it more appealing for the vacation rental market, Rund said including putting a pool table that can be converted into a ping pong table in the basement. There is also a TV in every bedroom.
“Mesa is its own little world, so you kind of have to have alternate entertainment,” Rund said.
The house could be a good option for those looking to ski or fish in the area, Rund said, and also for those looking to get married nearby, or even at the house itself.
It could also be used for wellness or corporate retreats, Rund said.
Rund said she’s advertising the house in cities with direct flights to Grand Junction. “As we advertise we’re preparing to get very busy,” Rund said.