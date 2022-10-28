102722-Mesa snow 3-CPT

A snow covered truck in the parking lot at Powderhorn Mountain Resort Thursday afternoon.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The first snow storm to hit the Grand Mesa this fall brought between 12 to 16 inches of powder — making for an “ideal” start to the winter season for Grand Mesa Nordic Council.

The council’s executive director, Christie Aschwanden, said that, in 15 of the past 16 years, the mesa’s snow has been skiable before the end of October. That is once again the case this year.