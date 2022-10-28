The first snow storm to hit the Grand Mesa this fall brought between 12 to 16 inches of powder — making for an “ideal” start to the winter season for Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
The council’s executive director, Christie Aschwanden, said that, in 15 of the past 16 years, the mesa’s snow has been skiable before the end of October. That is once again the case this year.
“It’s been cold enough for the snow to stick and start forming a solid base,” Aschwanden said. “The storms this week will form the start of our winter snowpack.”
A solid snowpack foundation is instrumental to the Nordic Council’s efforts in making as much of the trails on Grand Mesa as inviting as possible for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, early in the ski season.
The winter activity season for the council begins Nov. 15, but the council received permission from the U.S. Forest Service to begin prepping trails earlier this month. The council has sent crews out on snowmobiles to pack the snow.
Removing fallen trees from the trails is also a top priority.
“The first snowstorm also brought a lot of wind, so we had more than two dozen trees that were blown down across the trails, and this is after we spent all this time this fall having a fantastic season where we had four or five volunteer trail workdays where our members came out and helped us get all the downed trees out of the trails and fixing trail-marking posts and things like that,” Aschwanden said.
“We were all ready to go, and as it often happens, the first big storm came in and blew down a bunch more trees, so our operations crew has been out on snowmobiles taking care of that. We want to get those trees removed before they get buried in this ongoing snowstorm.”
Today, Nordic Council crews will be grooming the County Line and Dog Loop trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, ahead of the council’s Halloween Trick or Treat party at the County Line trail head Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
People can wear their costumes to the Halloween event, learn more about the council at the its staging area at the trail head, and visit trick-or-treating stations lined up along the Dog Loop Trail.
This is the council’s latest event to celebrate the return of cold air and fresh powder. The council hosted a seasonal kickoff party at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge on Oct. 1 and another kickoff party last weekend at Base Camp Beer Works in Grand Junction.
In addition to these events, a new resource available for Nordic Council members and winter activity enthusiasts is the grooming report at gmnc.org, with which people can receive near-live updates on the snow-grooming conditions on Grand Mesa’s trails.
“I’d say we’re in a little better shape than most years,” Aschwanden said.