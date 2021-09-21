Over the course of five nights last winter, Grand Mesa Observatory Director Terry Hancock spent hours capturing a spectacular rainbow-colored images of the California Nebula.
And he has now won a prestigious international award for that colorful photo.
The Royal Museums Greenwich in London holds the largest astrophotography competition in the world, judging 4,500 submissions from around the globe this year.
Hancock’s photo of the nebula won first place in the category of Stars and Nebulae.
“I’ve had quite a few pictures of the day by NASA over the years, but this is probably my biggest achievement yet,” Hancock said.
The nebula, which is about 1,500 light years from Earth and 100 light years long, according to NASA, got its name because of its shape, which is similar to the state of California. The colors in the photo are not from visible light, but through a set of filters.
It’s a complicated process.
“The photograph that I took was captured using narrow band filters, which consist of hydrogen alpha, oxygen and sulfur,” Hancock said. “The colors that you see are not the natural colors … there is a lot more visible to the California Nebula when we capture it using the narrow band filters.”
This technique is called the Hubble Palette because it is the same method the Hubble Space Telescope uses to capture its images, said Nancy McGuire with the Grand Mesa Observatory.
Capturing such a high- quality image of an object that far away is difficult and Hancock used cutting-edge technology, and a lot of time, to do it.
“The total exposure time of that image was over 11 hours,” Hancock said. “It’s done by taking single five-minute exposures of each filter, a whole bunch of them. At the end, I just stack them all together to produce one long exposure.”
The camera he used was made by QHYCCD, a company specializing in astrophotography cameras, and was a new technology he was excited to use, Hancock said. The telescope was a 5-inch refractor made by Takahashi.
Hancock said he was honored to win the category and that the past year and a half has been difficult for the observatory. With the pandemic, many events were canceled.
But they have recently started ramping up events again, McGuire said.
“We’re going to be organizing and starting up a lot more of those events now,” she said. “We’re hoping to get back. We had a lot of nice momentum going before the pandemic. I think the observatory is such a great resource here on the Western Slope.”
To learn about the observatory, visit grand mesaobservatory.com.