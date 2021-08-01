Grand River Academy has taken over Mesa County School District 51’s online learning options, meaning the hybrid online/in-person school will be instructing hundreds more students this year than it normally does.
D51 online, last year’s remote learning effort from the school district to give students an off-site option during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being absorbed by Grand River Academy this year.
The district will focus more on in-person learning.
The academy is in the middle of its enrollment period.
“I think we’re looking forward to providing the option for families that will meet the needs of a certain population of students, and we’re excited to be able to do that,” Principal Steve States said.
Grand River Academy will offer two options for students this year, States said: a fully online option and a blended option, in which students are on-site at school one day a week and off-site the rest.
The blended option is at capacity at the elementary and high school levels, but it still has some spots left in middle school, States said.
He said spots could still open up if students switch to fully on- or off-site.
The online option also has a cap, States said, which has not been met yet. The caps
are in place because there are only so many students each teacher can handle with time for instruction, grading, planning and parent interaction factored in. Grand River Academy wants each teacher to be able to teach all their students effectively.
“We need to make sure we don’t have so many students that becomes an impossibility, or we don’t do a good job serving the students that we have,” States said.
He said there won’t be nearly as many students online this year.
Last year, he said, about 3,000 kids started the year with D51 Online, with fewer — but still a lot — finishing the year online.
This year, States said, Grand River Academy has a goal of about 650 students divided between the online and blended options.
That’s about 300 more than they usually have, he said, including last year.
To compensate for the increase, Grand River Academy has hired about 25 staffers, including about 20 teachers, States said, many of whom came from the D51 online program. States said the academy actually had to turn away teachers who wanted to move from D51 online to the academy.
“Hopefully, once people find out there’s an option, especially when they find out about the online options, they will be inquiring about our program,” he said.