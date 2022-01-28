Grand River Academy Principal Steve States informed parents via email Thursday morning that a week prior a student had brought a firearm to school.
The letter stated:
“I want to let you know about a situation that took place at our school on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. After school, two witnesses reported that a student was believed to have had a weapon on campus earlier in the day. When this was reported, the student was off campus. The Grand Junction Police Department was notified immediately and conducted an investigation. The investigation found that the student did have a gun on campus, and the student was taken to DYC (the Division of Youth Services at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center).
“Student safety is a top priority for us, and we want to thank the witnesses who did the right thing by coming forward. We also want to thank the GJPD for their response and help in making sure the situation was handled swiftly.”
The GJPD released a statement providing more information about the incident:
“Officers responded to Grand River Academy on Thursday, January 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report from staff about a student having brought a gun onto school property. No students, including the suspect, were on campus when officers arrived, as they had been released for the day. It was reported to officers that the suspect had shown the gun to multiple students throughout the day but had made no direct threats of violence. After speaking with reporting parties and multiple witnesses, officers identified a 13-year-old male in connection with this incident and located him at his home.”
Grand River Academy is a K-12 online school hybrid program in which students only report for in-person classes on one day of the week, learning from home the other four weekdays.
Students come to school on different assigned days, meaning not all students are ever at the building on the same day.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 told The Daily Sentinel that Thursdays are the day of the week that the student usually attends in-person classes, so there was additional on-campus security Thursday.
The letter was sent to families after the school completed its investigation.