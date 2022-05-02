Mesa County is home to upwards of 350 bird species, but ongoing habitat loss as a byproduct to city development, which has been compounded by the effects of climate change, particularly drought, has threatened the future well-being of many of these birds.
The Grand Valley Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is among the chorus of voices calling for change and advocating for climate action.
The Grand Valley Audubon Society, or GVAS, conducts a number of conservation-oriented projects and programs throughout the year.
Beyond its efforts to spread awareness, educate the community, and develop an appreciation for both native and migratory birds and the habitats in which they live, the society has put special emphasis on habitat restoration.
At their 60-acre Audubon Preserve, members converted obsolete gravel pits into wetlands, a vital stopping point for migratory waterfowl.
“There’s a lot of passion for birds in this community. As a chapter, we want to give a voice to those birds. To protect and appreciate and understand them,” said Cary Atwood, current society president.
The group offers monthly educational programs for about three- quarters of the year. Birding trips make up some of those programs.
Most often, these birding trips take place in locations such as Colorado National Monument, but sometimes the society goes beyond the confines of the United States on international birding trips.
In the past, members have traveled to Colombia and Costa Rica to see the local bird life of Latin America.
Many migratory bird species come from Central and South America to North America to nest and breed, then go back. To see them here in Colorado, Atwood said, is a real treat, as it is seeing them and other non-migratory species in tropical regions, like Costa Rica, for example.
Mike Campbell is a board member for the Grand Valley Audubon Society. Campbell got involved with the group shortly after relocating to Grand Junction seven years ago from Steamboat Springs.
“What we’re trying to do is promote this idea of thinking globally and acting locally. What we do here at the local level will impact things on an international level,” Campbell said.
A long-standing stereotype is that birding is an activity reserved exclusively for older demographics. The society has actively tried to involve youth in birding to help nurture early consideration of nature.
One of their board members is a current student at Colorado Mesa University, for example. A lot of their projects aim to involve elementary students as well.
“What GVAS does globally is foster an appreciation for birds and other wildlife. We have 60 acres of land, so we’re really involved in preservation work. Advocating for a healthy environment through education and action is another emphasis,” Atwood said.
Donations, volunteers, and other means of involvement are always needed and can be found at https://www.audubongv.org.
“What’s good for birds is good for everybody, from people to other wildlife to plants. Improving a bird’s habitat is beneficial to the collective, especially people. Think of the canary in the coal mine. Birds are really an indicator of our own health,” Campbell said.