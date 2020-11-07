There’s little to snow way Grand Junction makes it out of this weekend dry.
Grand Junction is likely going to see plenty of rain and snow through Monday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
This will mark the second time in the past month that snow has hit the Grand Valley but little to no accumulation is expected, and skies will be clear starting Tuesday through the rest of next week.
“Things will really get going today and the cold front will come through tonight, though it won’t be as bad as the previous cold front,” said Kris Sanders, a meteorologist with the weather service. “Then another wave will come in behind the cold front on Monday. Things could change before then, though.”
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 62 degrees, mild wind and a 50% chance of showers, the forecast shows. This evening is when things will get chilly. There’s a 70% chance of rain and possible thunder, which will then turn into snow overnight. There will be little to no snow accumulation.
On Sunday, there is a chance for showers through the evening, which is when snow will likely start falling. The snow will continue through Monday before a dry rest of the week.
With the cold front rolling in, Sanders said that it’s important for people to be prepared.
“There might not be much impact on the community but there will be if it catches you off guard,” he said. “Know before you go wherever you go. For example, the San Juan Mountains are going to get a lot of snow, so roads there could be slippery.”