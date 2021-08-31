August and September are the prime months for West Nile virus cases in Mesa County, but there haven’t been any cases reported this year, and, according to the Grand River Mosquito Control District, 2021 has been a mild year for mosquitoes.
District Manager Tim Moore said Monday the relatively low water levels in the rivers this summer has led to lower mosquito levels.
In 2019, the district trapped 37,763 mosquitoes, and in 2020 the number was 9,771.
Moore said 2021 is shaping up to be similar to 2020, with a few more than 8,000 mosquitoes having been trapped.
Mosquitoes can’t typically use river water to spawn because it moves too fast, Moore said, but when rivers overflow their banks the standing water that is left behind is an ideal breeding and hatching ground.
With the low snowpack left by this winter, the rivers are running low and the mosquito eggs waiting to hatch, which can last for 10 years, are left dry, Moore said.
When there has been moisture this summer, the high temperatures have evaporated the water before the larvae can hatch, he said.
There are more than 10,000 known mosquito breeding sites in the district, which are monitored weekly by a crew of 20-25 seasonal workers, Moore said.
When the workers find a breeding site that contains larvae, they treat it with a bacteria that kills the eggs, Moore said.
The life cycle of a mosquito is 5-7 days, Moore said, which is why district personnel monitor sites on a weekly basis.
District personnel check 86 mosquito traps at sites throughout the Grand Valley to monitor for mosquito numbers that are higher than previous years, or for culex mosquitoes, which can carry West Nile virus.
If there are more than usual, or culex mosquitoes are discovered, that prompts a response focused on killing adult mosquitoes, which is known as “fogging.”
About 90% of the district’s workload is taking care of the larvae, Moore said, and about 10% is fogging.
This operation is performed at night to avoid people and bees, Moore said. Fogging is not done with people around.
Another response when culex mosquitoes are discovered is to have them tested to see if they carry West Nile, Moore said.
When mosquitoes start appearing that carry West Nile, it’s a leading indicator there could be human cases on the way, Moore said. So far this year there haven’t been any cases among humans or mosquitoes.
“It’s something that’s always in our valley,” Moore said of the virus. “It’s something that’s always here because we have those mosquitoes.”
That’s why it’s important for people to help stop mosquitoes, Moore said.
Stopping mosquitoes is a partnership with the community, Moore said, and what people do in their own backyards can make a difference.
To combat the threat of mosquitoes, Moore recommends the “three D’s,” which are drain standing water, defend yourself with repellent and screens and dress appropriately with long sleeves.
The community usually does a good job of draining standing water, Moore said.