Temperatures on the Western Slope are about to soar into the triple digits.
The predicted high temperature for today is 94 degrees, a rise from the relatively cooler past week. The high will increase to 99 degrees Friday.
Over the ensuing four days from Saturday to Tuesday, the high will surpass 100 degrees.
“The weather pattern that we’ve seen for this summer so far is kind of a high pressure that’s been centered over the southern plains,” said National Weather Service Grand Junction Meteorologist Kris Sanders. “We’ve kind of been in this consistent southwest flow that’s brought moisture up from the gulf and part of the Pacific and from California, so that’s coming up and bringing in the rain, the precipitation, the clouds, and that tends to keep the temperatures at least closer to normal.
“What we’re going to see is that high pressure’s going to shift over the Four Corners area, so we’re actually going to dry out a little bit, and under that high pressure, the temperature’s really going to rise, so that’s the driving factor behind that.”
As of Wednesday evening, the projected high temperatures over a four-day span will be 101 on Saturday, 102 on Sunday, 103 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday.
There isn’t much relief coming immediately after this hot and dry period according to current forecasts, with high temperatures of 99 degrees projected for the ensuing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
However, Sanders said there’s a possibility that some moisture will return.
“We are seeing signs that potentially, maybe toward next week, within that high pressure, we’re going to be able to get some moisture back into the area, fueling showers and thunderstorms to hopefully cool things down a bit,” Sanders said.
“During the peak heating of the afternoon, the temperatures are the hottest, so just kind of take it easy and try not to do strenuous activities during that time,” Sanders said. “Drink plenty of fluids and wear light clothing and light-colored clothing, as well. Take frequent breaks if you do have to work out in these types of temperatures.”