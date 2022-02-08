Last week, dozens of middle school students from across the valley gathered in the gymnasium of Fruita Middle School to put their newly assembled mouse trap cars to the test. They were cheered on by both faculty and family.
The program is a part of Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement, or M.E.S.A. for short. Coined MESA in Mesa County, the program is an after-school activity designed to amplify mathematically and scientifically oriented undertakings with a fun spin.
“We want to embrace the STEM in students and get them interested in STEM in high school and college, so this activity gets them interested, they get to compete with other students,” said Darrell Kitzman, a MESA adviser and teacher at Fruita Middle School.
One MESA activity usually takes place monthly. To kick off February, students brought mousetrap race cars they had assembled to compete with students from Bookcliff, Redlands, West and Mount Garfield middle schools.
A student’s car had to hold up to certain criteria and specifications so as to ensure a fair competition.
“We’re the longest running MESA program in the state (30 years). At this point, I believe we have five middle schools that regularly participate. The district also really helps to promote the program and support us as best they can,” Kitzman said.
Some students, like Emma Farlow, a seventh-grader at Fruita Middle School, have been a part of the program for years.
“I’ve been a part of it since second grade in elementary school. It’s really, really fun. We get to do a lot of activities, you meet great people, not to mention the free snacks, but yeah, it’s just overall really good,” Emma said.
According to Kitzman, each of the five middle schools are supposed to host an event. The next event will be solar cars at West Middle School, followed by bottle rockets at Mount Garfield Middle School. Decisions regarding the type of event and its corresponding location are made at the beginning of each year at a meeting involving the participating schools.
“We try to target students that are typically underrepresented in the STEM fields. It gets them excited about STEM and gets them to do hands-on projects, and they just love it. All these kids are eager to get here and eager to do the work,” Kitzman said.
For the most part, students certainly seemed enthusiastic about the event.
“At first (my car) was really slow, then it started picking up some speed. The whole time it was building suspense and anticipation of ‘is it going to make it over, be too short, veer off?’ It ended up stopping right in the middle, which is fine. We got three tries. The last two tries we got it over, which is good,” Emma said.
Although students assemble the same type of contraption, each one approaches the task with a different strategy.
For sixth-grader Gretchen Gardner, she concluded that using too much wood would slow down their car, so her group used plastic for the vehicle’s base along with CD wheels to optimize speed.
Jacquelyn Boyd, another sixth-grader, used a different approach.
She placed the mouse- trap in the middle of a 3D printed base to avoid “wasting time with the assembling process.” CD wheels were attached by a skewer. Jacquelyn’s car was decorated with Mickey Mouse ears and fashionably colored for added flair.
“This one (the mousetrap car competition) requires a lot of thought and design. With the solar cars that we built before, we had it all planned out for us; we just had to construct it together. Here we had to do our own design and figure out how to make a mousetrap move a car,” said Lydia Wolfe, a seventh-grade student at Fruita Middle School.
Lydia said that she’d like to continue to pursue science as she gets older. Lydia was one of many others who enjoyed STEM in part, anyway, because they are interested in continuing to study and work in a math and science-related field in the coming years.
“It’s really cool being in STEM because you get to build and design things using trial and error. When I grow up, I want to be a NASA engineer, so this is perfect for me,” Jacquelyn said.
The competition remained light-hearted and fun, though not at the expense of intense enthusiasm and even bouts of nervousness.
“To be a part of the competitions is exciting. You’re watching other kids, trying to figure out what to do to improve and wondering ‘Oh no, am I gonna make it or not?’ It’s stressful and exciting at the same time, because you’re competing with so many different people,” said Fruita Middle School seventh-grade student Miguel Angel-Venegas after his race.
An appreciation of the science that goes into the process seemed to be an important element of many of the students’ enjoyment while participating.
“I like to be a part of (MESA) because you get to build a lot of really cool stuff. It’s really cool to get just a couple pieces of wood and a mousetrap and get to build a functioning car,” Lydia said.