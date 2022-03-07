Middle school students participating in the Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement program, or M.E.S.A. for short, gathered last week at West Middle School to put their latest contraptions to the test.
Unlike their recent event, in which mousetraps were used to propel their miniature cars forward, students were presented the task of harnessing the power of the sun to make their vehicles move.
Cloudy skies made conditions challenging for the students’ solar cars.
“In order to get energy from the sun, we need the sun’s rays. It’s very cloudy today, so we’re getting very little. There are some, so the cars are going, but it’s not as easy since it is pretty cloudy,” said Lydia Wolfe, a Fruita Middle School seventh-grader.
The cloudiness wasn’t hindrance enough to prevent students from powering their cars, however. Most were able to compete with relatively minimal issues.
Jayden Brennan, an eighth-grade student at Redlands Middle School, said he built his solar car by attaching two blocks of wood to a piece of sturdy cardboard to support the miniature solar panel.
Jayden then connected the solar panel to a motor, which he connected to a gear, which spun the wheels.
“I thought the mousetrap car was a little more difficult to build because the skewers we had to use for the axles kept on bending and going different directions. The solar car is a bit better because it has something that will guide it and keep it straight,”he said.
Not all students thought the event was easier. Compared to the prior mousetrap car event, some students found the solar car race a bit more complicated.
“Last event we were building cars that went off mousetraps, which made its own energy in order to move the car, but here we’re using energy from the sun. So it’s just different ways of making a car move,” said Lydia Wolfe. “This is my second time doing solar cars. It’s not my favorite event, but it’s also not my least favorite event.
“It’s a bit more difficult to build because if you don’t attach everything correctly, then the car doesn’t work at all. Last time I did this event, our car didn’t really go at all. This time, I feel better that the car will go pretty far.”
M.E.S.A. has about one of these competitions per month, and faculty members of the five middle schools that participate in the program said these events are valuable to the students.
“A lot of this is just about bringing the kids together so they can work collaboratively to design and build these STEM projects. The value they get out of it is working with others, not to mention the engineering and tech aspects they get out of it,” said Zachary Cushing, tech education teacher and M.E.S.A. Club adviser at Redlands Middle School.
“Students love these events. They want it to be more than one day a week that we get to work on building these different contraptions.”