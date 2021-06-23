The power company announced the move in a social media posting Tuesday. It said by entering “fire prevention mode,” it would reduce the risk of fires associated with power lines or equipment.
“Due to increasingly high temperatures and dry conditions, effective immediately Grand Valley Power operations will move into a fire prevention mode systemwide,” the release said, explaining that the change is a modification to operation of electrical equipment.
“These extra precautions will mean that our lines running to your property will trip out sooner and our linemen will do extra patrols to minimize the chance that a spark from contact with the power lines could start a fire,” the post said.
Grand Valley Power is also asking residents to report any issues related to outages by using their SmartHub or by calling (970) 242-0040.
Grand Valley Power will resume normal operations once conditions improve and fire risk is no longer high. Outage information can be found on our dedicated Outage Center, at gvp.org/Outage-Center. Outages lasting more than one hour or affecting more than 100 customers will also be posted on Grand Valley Power’s Twitter and Facebook page.
Market on Main kicks off this Thursday
The annual Market on Main kicks off its season on Thursday in downtown Grand Junction.
The market will include food, produce and craft vendors, and live music from 5:3 to 8:30 p.m. The market runs through Sept. 9.
Audit: ‘doctor shopping’ law is failing
DENVER — A Colorado program that allows doctors, dentists, pharmacists and others to check a database before issuing prescriptions for certain drugs hasn’t stopped so-called “doctor shopping” for opioids and sedatives and requires legislation to compel prescribers to register with the database and to use it.
That’s according to the Office of the State Auditor, which examined Colorado’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program within the Department of Regulatory Agencies. It presented an audit to the Legislative Audit Committee on Monday.
Created in 2008, the monitoring program is designed to collect data on certain prescriptions by pharmacies to stop patients from obtaining large amounts of opioids and dangerous combinations of prescription drugs.
Colorado Politics reports that, according to the audit, overdose deaths from prescription opioids have risen from 246 in 2008 to 433 in 2019. They are the most frequent type of overdose deaths in Colorado.
A 2014 state law requires pharmacists to submit information on dispensed controlled substances to the database. But the audit found there are no penalties for failing to do so.
30-year term in death of police officer
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for her involvement with the death of a police officer as a teenager, a sentence that comes after the state Supreme Court overturned her original conviction.
Meagan Grunwald’s boyfriend fired the fatal shots, but her role as a 17-year-old getaway driver originally got her a sentence of up to life in prison in the slaying of Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride.
He was shot by Jose Angel Garcia Juaregui in 2014 after Wride happened upon the couple’s pickup truck on a snowy day in 2014.
Grunwald drove off after the shooting, sparking a multi-county chase that ended with Juaregui’s death. Another deputy, Greg Sherwood, was shot in the head and survived.
Grunwald later testified that the 27-year-old Juaregui had forced her to drive. Grunwald has already served about seven years.