Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program.
This year, GVP is awarding $20,500 to local students for continuing education. Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000.
All of the scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education.
The Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship is also open to current Mesa County residents.
Applications will be accepted through March 1 with the exception of the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship. Applications for the lineworker scholarship are due June 1.
Applications are available at high school counseling offices, Colorado Mesa University’s financial aid webpage under the Outside Scholarship Resources tab, or at gvp.org/scholarship-program.
A committee of past educators appointed by the board of directors will review all applications received by the due date and select an awardee.
The committee selects scholarship recipients based on a combination of weighted criteria, including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements and a personal essay.
Grand Valley Power has been awarding scholarships since 1996 and has given back more than $257,000 to local youth for education and training.
“Grand Valley Power is dedicated to empowering the future generations of our community,” said Rita Sanders, director of marketing and communications. “Providing students with the financial support they need to continue their education is an important part of our guiding principles.”
For questions about the scholarship program or requirements, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 970-242-0040.