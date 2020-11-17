Grand Valley Power is sponsoring three high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual Youth Tour or the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp during next summer break.
The Colorado Youth Tour normally gives students the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C.; however, for the health and safety of participating students, the Colorado Electric Educational Institute Board of Directors decided to shift to an in-state trip instead.
Those selected will have such experiences as a tour of the state Capitol and Denver Mint and river rafting.
These trips are planned:
Colorado Youth Tour — One all-expense-paid trip June 15-20.
Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp — Two all-expense paid trips to the Glen Eden Resort, Colorado, July 17-22.
Youth Tour students will learn about co-ops, have one-on-one conversations with elected officials, visit major attractions and network with their peers.
Leadership Camp will learn about the issues in the electric industry, how cooperatives work, ride a gondola and visit the Trapper Mine.
Applications are open to those who will be at least 16 years old by the trip/camp date, and to whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power. Students are required to submit a 500-word essay.
Applications can be found online or by contacting school counseling offices. They are due by Jan. 13.
For information: gvp.org/youth-leadership-programs.