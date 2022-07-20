Over the past two days, hundreds of Grand Valley Power customers have received calls saying their utility bills are overdue and they need to pay or see their electricity shut off.
Problem is, that’s all a scam.
On Monday, officials with the rural electric cooperative said they received more than 200 calls from customers asking about their bills, with another 200 coming by midday Tuesday, all complaining why the utility wants to end their service.
The scam involves callers saying that if they do not pay their bills immediately, through a prepaid debit card or gift card, their power will be shut off, said Christmas Wharton, communications manager for the power company.
Grand Valley never requires or even asks its customers to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or wire transfers to pay power bills, she said.
“Scammers continue to use sophisticated tactics, including spoofing phone numbers to look like the utility is calling,” Wharton said. “Don’t give out credit card numbers and personal information on the phone, through the mail or over the internet unless you’ve initiated the contact or are sure you know who you’re dealing with.”
None of the callers reported that they fell for the scam, she said.
While Wharton said many of its callers have told them they’ve reported the matter to local law enforcement, spokespeople at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department said Tuesday they’ve received no such complaints.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which maintains a program to help educate people about scams in an attempt to stop them before they are defrauded, recommends anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a suspected scam either to report such incidents to their local law enforcement agencies or file a report with the state at www.stopfraudcolorado.gov.
The office lists utility scams as one of the more common ones, saying they often involve requests to pay unpaid bills with a debit or gift card, and they solicit bank or credit card information to “verify” an account.
“If you receive a call that your utility service is about to be shut off unless you pay immediately, hang up the phone without providing any information and contact your utility company directly,” the office suggests on its website. “Your utility will contact you in writing if you have an overdue balance and before you send written notice of service being shut off. Never provide personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited telephone call or email.”
Like all power providers in the state, Grand Valley is regulated through the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which has strict guidelines on how power can be disconnected from a non-paying customer. Those guidelines include several steps a provider must take before service can be disconnected, including written notice.
“Upon a bill becoming past due, and at least five business days before issuing a notice of discontinuance, a utility must provide notice of late payment,” the PUC’s rules state. “At least 12 business days before any proposed service discontinuance, written notice of discontinuance ... (and) at least 24 hours in advance of any proposed discontinuance of service, the utility must make a reasonable attempt to provide notice in person or by telephone.”
Grand Valley Power, which has nearly 19,000 members, says it also has a safe and immediate way for customers to pay bills and also on how to check on what they owe.
“Grand Valley Power’s SmartHub is a website and mobile device app that makes it easy to view and pay your electric bill with your computer, smart phone or tablet,” Wharton said. “When in doubt, hang up and call the utility directly to confirm account status.”