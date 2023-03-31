When a robot named Princess Waffles visits Texas next month, it's going to be representing Colorado's Western Slope.
The Hi Fives, a robotics team consisting of high school students from across the Grand Valley, won the Engineering Inspiration Award — which is given to the team that "celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team's school or organization and community" — at the Colorado For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Regional that took place March 23-25 at the University of Denver.
As a result of that award, the Hi Fives and Princess Waffles are heading to Houston for the FIRST World Championship from Wednesday, April 19, to Saturday, April 22. NASA has donated $5,000 to the club to cover the entry fee for the event.
In a press release celebrating the award and FIRST World Championship berth, the club acknowledged the Grand Junction Business Incubator, GJmakerspace and Chevron for being partners and sponsors that allow them to take Princess Waffles on road trips — and succeed.
"The Hi Fives have opened doors for me that I didn't know existed," said Central High School student and Hi Fives member Kiera Crawford. "We pride ourselves on our unique approach to promoting and supporting young engineers in our community. The Engineering Inspiration Award really exemplifies everything we stand for."
With NASA having covered the entry fee for the global ompetition, the Hi Fives are still seeking donations from community members and businesses to go toward travel and equipment expenses. More information about donations and about the club are available at hi5robotics.com.