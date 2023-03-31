When a robot named Princess Waffles visits Texas next month, it's going to be representing Colorado's Western Slope.

The Hi Fives, a robotics team consisting of high school students from across the Grand Valley, won the Engineering Inspiration Award — which is given to the team that "celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team's school or organization and community" — at the Colorado For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Regional that took place March 23-25 at the University of Denver.

