Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Rocky Mountain Elementary School first-grade student Kayden Porter picks out three books from the Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley book giveaway Tuesday morning in the school gym. The Rotary Clubs donated 5,000-plus books to 19 elementary schools throughout the Grand Valley this week.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Rocky Mountain Elementary School first-grade student Kayden Porter picks out three books from the Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley book giveaway Tuesday morning in the school gym. The Rotary Clubs donated 5,000-plus books to 19 elementary schools throughout the Grand Valley this week.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Rocky Mountain Elementary School from the Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley book giveaway Tuesday morning in the school gym.
First-grader Kayden Porter loves to read, whether it’s at school or at home. She even takes opportunities to read books to her sister.
“I got this thing of books and when I read them, it was about science and all these cool things,” Porter said. “I read it and it was super fun, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to read a lot of books,’ so my mom got me a lot of books.”
Porter added to her collection Tuesday morning, as did her Rocky Mountain Elementary School first-grade classmates.
Rotary clubs in the Grand Valley gave away 5,000 books this week at 19 elementary schools as part of their annual First Grade Literacy Program. At Rocky Mountain, Grand Junction Rotary Club Rotarian Wayne Sallade spoke to students about what rotary clubs do and the importance of reading.
“This came out of what used to be our dictionary program, which, for decades, rotary clubs across the world donated dictionaries to kids,” Sallade said. “Kids aren’t using dictionaries anymore. They have cell phones, they have Chromebooks. We wanted them to have something that they could take home that they can call their own and hopefully start their own library moving forward.”
Among the books students took home from the school were “The Little Duck,” “Sofia Martinez: My Vida Loca,” “The Long Dog,” “Yasmin the Superhero,” “Beauregard in a Box,” “Why Do Animals Look Like That,” “Circus Fun,” “The Evil Prince vs. The Brave Knight,” and perhaps the most educationally beneficial of all, “Star Wars: What is a Wookie?”
The First Grade Literacy Program is an extension of the work local Rotary clubs perform for young students in School District 51.
“These projects are very rewarding to us as Rotarians because our goal is service above self. Nothing pleases us more than to be able to do something for kids,” Sallade said.
“Each year, at the beginning of school in August, we deliver school supplies to all the elementary schools because there’s so much stuff kids need to have and for many of them, it’s a difficult thing to do to pull together all that stuff, so we supply an awful lot of different types of school supplies that the teacher can keep in the closet and say, ‘OK, here you go,’ and hand them out to those kids.”