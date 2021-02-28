The Grand Valley Task Force, which has been spending months setting up working groups to address systemic biases in the community, gave its first public update on that process since the fall.
City Council Member Anna Stout, who has been a leader on the Task Force since it was formed last summer, began the meeting by thanking the members of the community who have taken part in their efforts. The seven working groups consist of members of local institutions like School District 51 and the Grand Junction Police Department, as well as community members.
“This group came together last summer, in about June 2020, in the wake of conversations that were really taking place both nationwide and in our community,” Stout said. “This group specifically came out of a City Council meeting in early June, but this is not a city effort, this is not a city task force and I think that’s important. This is a community task force.”
Stout reminded listeners that while this effort arose following demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, the Task Force is not only about addressing racism.
“We’re not looking at one specific ‘ism’, if you will,” Stout said. “This is not just examining racism, or ageism, or any other individual bias. We’re looking at bias in all these ways, in all the ways it may enter systems differently in our community or affect different individuals or groups of individuals differently.”
To accomplish that, these working groups, which are attempting to address bias in different areas from mental health to criminal justice, have been recruiting professionals and interested community members to work on them. Many of the working group leaders said they were still looking for additional members.
Each working group gave an update and several acknowledged the scope of the issues they were addressing was large. Executive Director for Mesa County Department of Human Services Tracey Garchar, who is also a co-chair of the human services working group, said the number of organizations and services in that system was a lot to take in.
“We’ve got tons and tons of nonprofits,” Garchar said. “We’ve got my shop, which is the Mesa County Department of Human Services. So we really took some time to just recognize that this system is huge.”
Focusing on certain areas within these systems can help, Garchar said. One area they have been looking into was how to communicate to different groups within the community more effectively, including in other languages.
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, who is a co-chair of the law enforcement working group, said they have had challenges since the four local law enforcement agencies differ in many ways. However, he said they have all worked to address bias through training.
This is the first meeting of the new year, but Stout said the groups will continue working on these issues to maintain their momentum. She said anyone interested in participating can visit gvtaskforce.org to sign up as a volunteer.