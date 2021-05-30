The Grand Valley Task Force, which has been working for nearly a year on addressing implicit bias in Mesa County, met for its second quarterly progress update Thursday evening.
The group was formed following nationwide demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin. Grand Junction, like many American cities, had a number of demonstrations and the Grand Valley Task Force arose to address some of the concerns raised.
“We came together to talk about what we can do in this community to try to address this and be proactive about it, so that we’re not a community that is having to reckon with or react to a tragedy,” Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout said at Thursday’s meeting.
Stout gave a recap of how the group was formed and the work that went into its organization over the summer and early fall of 2020. They sought to engage a wide group of community leaders in various institutions like police and K-12 education. They also invited leaders from under-represented communities like the homeless and disabled to participate as well.
While the group was formed in the wake of the murder of Floyd, Stout stressed that they were not only looking at racism, but rather biases that impacted any group. She said these biases unintentionally can make their way into policy, and that was one of the things the group wanted to investigate.
“Most of the time when we have really good leaders, these are not things that are happening on purpose,” Stout said. “This group is not accusing anybody of writing policies into their institutions or agencies that are meant to disenfranchise or impact somebody negatively.”
At the meeting, four of the Task Force’s six working groups relayed their progress. A seventh working group looking at bias in the business community has disbanded, Stout said. She said that group struggled to gain traction and that other organizations like the Business Incubator were already working on similar issues.
“We found that that group just didn’t have the interest,” Stout said. “Rather than try to pull this along, there wasn’t the interest and the passion to move it forward, we wanted to make sure we were focusing our efforts on the areas (in which) people were still very interested.”
The other groups said they had been working on prioritizing strategies, including ways to make community events more inclusive through outreach and involving more members of the community within the working groups themselves.
The Task Force plans to continue to hold quarterly public meetings to update the community on its progress.