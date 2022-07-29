In late May, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill to provide millions of dollars to transit agencies across Colorado.
Senate Bill 180 was written with the goal of reducing ozone through increased use of transit services.
Polis signed the bill to provide $28 million to transit agencies statewide to allow them to provide free rides during the state’s “ozone season” that lasts until the end of August.
Most of that money is going to the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver and other Front Range communities, but some of those funds have recently been made available for transit agencies in other areas of Colorado.
However, outside of weekends throughout August, changes aren’t coming to Grand Valley Transit’s operations — not this year, at least.
“We have a lot of constraints right now in terms of drivers and vehicles and some of the increased demand on our system,” said GVT Transit Coordinator Andrew Gingerich. “We’re just so stretched in terms of the driver shortage we have going on. We just can’t absorb what that fare-free ride would do to the demand response part of our ridership.”
GVT is providing fare-free rides on fixed routes every Friday and Saturday throughout August. Additionally, the agency is continuing its Student Pass Program in which School District 51 middle and high school students can receive free rides on fixed routes by having their parents or guardians fill out a form for them to receive a GVT sticker for their student ID.
However, Gingerich said GVT isn’t equipped for any special promotions beyond those because of the circumstances of the driver shortage.
Complicating the driver shortage is the rebound in ridership from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gingerich said that rider numbers dropped between 40% and 50% on fixed routes because of the coronavirus, but figures are returning to pre-pandemic levels, with fixed routes seeing ridership increases between 10% and 20% this July compared to last July.
“We’re trying to get people back on board, but we’re not in a great position to be able to go fare-free at this point,” Gingerich said. “Our understanding is that there could be an opportunity next year for the same kind of program. There was recently a driver wage increase (in which the starting salary rose to $17) and we’ve already seen some positive results with that, so we’re hoping that we’re in a better situation next year where we can maybe participate in the program if it’s available.”
