Oswaldo Guambo, a traveler from Ecuador, takes a bus stop selfie while waiting for Grand Valley Transit’s Route 1 Dash bus on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction. Route 1 connects downtown to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Entirely fare-free, the Dash Service runs from Route 1 from 4:15 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Valley Transit’s Route 1 Dash bus arrives to pick up Jazmine Cotton on Main Street in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Jazmine Cotton waits for Grand Valley Transit’s Route 1 Dash line on Main Street in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Although changes to public transit can disrupt people’s schedules, the Grand Valley Transit’s proposed service changes have been met with scarce resistance.
Grand Valley Transit is toying with possible transit changes. Such changes, according to Grand Valley Transit, include the full removal of the Route 1 “Dash Service.”
In its place, Mesa County plans to return to “normal service hours and full fares on Route 1 beginning Feb. 1, 2023,” according to a press release from Grand Valley Transit.
Entirely fare-free, the Dash Service runs from Route 1 from 4:15 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That route connects downtown to the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Should the county proceed with the proposed service changes, the elimination of Dash would result in a return to normal service hours, ending at 8:05 p.m. and requiring full fares
The county has invited people to engage in public comment through a variety of mediums, including a virtual meeting this past Thursday night.
Aside from a Daily Sentinel journalist, “there was not anyone else in attendance last night,”according to Andrew Gingerich, the Transit Planner for the Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office.
During the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, Grand Valley Transit has provided service to Suplizio Stadium as part of its Route 1 service.
“The bus service has been very helpful to our event over the years, especially with limited parking around the stadium,” said Jamie Hamilton, JUCO chairman. “The leadership at the bus service has been great to work with so we are hopeful we might be able to discuss options going forward.”