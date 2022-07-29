 Skip to main content
Grand Valley Transit explains reason for lack of state-funded free rides

Grand Valley Transit explains reason for lack of state-funded free rides

In late May, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill to provide millions of dollars to transit agencies across Colorado.

Senate Bill 180 was written with the goal of reducing ozone through increased use of transit services.

