Grand Valley Transit has received several million dollars in federal grants this month to improve its operations and long-term passenger experience.
In mid-August, GVT received $1.1 million from the federal infrastructure law to further its efforts in replacing its aging fleet with newer buses.
This money will go toward ordering four new buses — two to replace current vehicles and two to expand the fleet. These buses will be longer cutaway versions that can be used for both fixed routes and paratransit services.
Last week, GVT received more infrastructure law money, this time a $2.8 million grant to go toward a new maintenance facility for its vehicles.
“Our fleet is maintained by the city of Grand Junction, and the current service bays are also used to maintain other city vehicles,” said Andrew Gingerich, transit coordinator. “The new facility will dedicate space specifically for GVT, which will make maintenance more efficient for everyone.”
Since 2020, through federal grants, GVT has ordered nine buses and will soon order four more with the latest grant.
However, other than one bus that arrived in 2020 and has entered service, the agency continues to wait for the others.
“We’ve been very, very successful in getting grants for replacement buses,” Gingerich said. “The issue is that with the supply chain and issues with increasing costs, out of that list of buses, one has been delivered. We just got the money for some of them, but only one’s been delivered, three are here and five are ordered. Normally, it would take maybe less than a year from the time of being awarded to getting the bus produced and delivered, and now, it’s very unpredictable.
“At the same time, we have a pretty old fleet, so we’re managing a fleet that takes a lot of maintenance right now.”
The new buses align with GVT’s collaboration with the city of Grand Junction in its mission for larger vehicles used by the city to be fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG). The agency began converting its fleet about a decade ago, and all new buses will also be CNG.
Gingerich said an advantage of CNG vehicles is that their emission particulates are cleaner than those of their gasoline-powered counterparts.
“Part of that process was when the city started a program to recapture methane gas from the wastewater treatment facility and pipe that over to the fleet yard and the Public Works campus,” Gingerich said. “That fuels not only GVT buses but the city’s heavy fleet as well, like trash trucks and street sweepers. A good chunk of all the CNG that’s used is recaptured methane gas from our waste, and that’s a net-zero fuel source.
“There would be something that’s layered off in the process of treating the wastewater, so instead of flaring it up, we capture it and pipe it down and flare it into the engines of buses and trash trucks and the like.”
He said the new vehicles from this statewide “Baby Boom of buses” will sport a blue color scheme and a new GVT logo.