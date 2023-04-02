An estimated 3,000 people visited Las Colonias Amphitheater on Saturday for the 8th Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration.
The event showcased a car show, vendors, food trucks and performers, although the focal point was Andres Chavez, grandson of prominent civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and executive director of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, who spoke about the work to uphold his grandfather’s legacy.
“Our hope at the Cesar Chavez Foundation is that we inspire young people,” Chavez said. “We want to show them we can overcome the many barriers that exist in our society and communities today. Yes, a lot of progress has been made, but there is still more to do.”
Through boycotts and picket lines, Cesar Chavez led a movement that helped shape how the farming industry treated its workers.
Since his death in 1993, his legacy has lived on, and many argue that his grandson Andres has helped make that possible.
“It is very inspiring to hear Andres talk,” said Mila Gutierrez, who attended Saturday’s celebration. “(Cesar) Chavez was such an important person when it comes to labor and civil rights. More than anything else, I think it’s a really good thing that Andres is following in Cesar’s footsteps. And to see so many people here, just wow. Today made me feel good about the future.”
Chavez said that while the emphasis of the foundation is to continue to improve the treatment of workers, he hopes that people understand that methods that made his grandfather successful ought to be applied to other causes. Chavez cited environmental issues, broadband access and school shootings as problems in need of solutions.
The young activist also explained that honoring the work of his grandfather wasn’t just derived from celebration, but was more reliant on carrying on the work he did.
Chavez said that the foundation uses several means to educate the public on certain issues. The foundation has a radio station to broadcast music as well as information about pertinent community problems.
Chavez said that he remains hopeful for the future.
“I’m optimistic,” Chavez said. “Young people seem really energized. Since the killing of George Floyd, it brought to light a lot of the injustices in the community. That was further shown in the pandemic, which highlighted other gaps and issues in our society. I think people are going to step up and help make the world better, not just for workers, but for everybody.”