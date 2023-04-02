An estimated 3,000 people visited Las Colonias Amphitheater on Saturday for the 8th Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration.

The event showcased a car show, vendors, food trucks and performers, although the focal point was Andres Chavez, grandson of prominent civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and executive director of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, who spoke about the work to uphold his grandfather’s legacy.

Tags