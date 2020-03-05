In a matter of months, Mind Springs Health’s Women’s Recovery Center will be moving into its new Mesa County location in Clifton and, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Daniels Fund, the nonprofit mental health provider is a little closer to its $3 million fundraising goal.
“Every dollar is important, got to get to $3 million,” said Roger Sheffield, president of the Mind Springs Foundation. “I feel confident that by mid-summer we should have that raise. It will take a lot of people.”
The grant requires that Mind Springs secures 75% of the $3 million fundraising goal for the center.
“All financials gifts, no matter what the size, will help build the new center,” he added.
Sheffield hoped to hear back on several additional grant opportunities in the coming months and said several individuals have expressed interest in donating.
A ground-breaking for the new facility was held in November. Alongside the Women’s Recovery Center will be the Mind Springs Circle Program, a substance-abuse treatment program that for years operated in Pueblo out of the Colorado Mental Health Institute.
The move to the new facility comes after the Women’s Recovery Center had been housed at the Grand Junction Regional Center for a number of years, but with the lease expiring in June the race is on to get the new facility built.
The center provides a 90-day intensive drug and alcohol rehabilitation and transitional living program for women in need of recovery. It is the only “women-only” program on the Western Slope and one of few that permits children (10 and under) to stay with their mothers during their residential treatment, according to Mind Springs.
Sheffield said construction on the new facility, near the intersection of E and 32 roads, began in November and he hopes to see it opened sometime in the summer.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, looks to enhance the lives for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming by investing in grants and scholarships and supporting nonprofit organizations, according to the website.