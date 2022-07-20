This is the eighth year that Grand Junction High School has collaborated with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies (FBR) on a mobile pantry program for the summer.
Because of this summer’s excessive heat, this year’s mobile pantry, which is held each Tuesday at 8 a.m., has been moved to nearby Sherwood Park, which features shade from the trees and easy accessibility. Cars line up and down East Sherwood Drive to receive fresh food items from food bank volunteers, with drivers never having to leave their cars.
Cheyanne Gentry acts as the liaison between GJHS and the food bank.
She also serves as a mentor for the school’s Interact Club, a District 51 program in high schools, which gives students a chance to engage in local, state, national and international programs, along with serving as tutors with Riverside Educational Center.
Gentry brings a handful of students, teachers, counselors and alumni to the park each Tuesday morning to help hand out food.
“People need food. We have high school students who are homeless and we have high school students who don’t have food,” Gentry said.
“Grand Junction High School got started with this with the RISE program, which we no longer have at Junction, so the Interact Club kind of took it over from them. This will be the fifth year REC (Riverside Educational Program) is at Grand Junction High School, so it was a natural collaboration between all three of us.
“We wanted to find a way to meet the need of the community, and the entire community needs food, so it started out as quick things for the kids to make, like peanut butter, bread, little jelly packets and fresh fruits.”
Over time, the mobile pantry has grown to be considered an official community food bank operation.
Gentry credits that to volunteers such as those who were helping out Tuesday morning, including driver and deliverer Ted McCune, GJHS students Tori Keever and Janae Collins, school alumna Melissa Mahoney, and even random passersby who were walking their dogs and noticed the food distribution operation taking place.
“It evolved over the years to be a community food bank, so we’re an official Food Bank of the Rockies community food bank,” Gentry said. “I’m extremely proud of that and having all these amazing people helping us. It’s summertime and they could be doing anything, but they choose to be here.”
Inflation has taken its toll on how the Western Slope FBR goes about its charity work. Gentry said that donations from the community are why the mobile pantry is happening this year at its usual scale, if at all.
“I’m very grateful to the people who donated funds or food,” Gentry said. “I know we get stuff from City Market and other local grocery stores. Farms donate, like the Palisade farms. In the fall, we’re going to get tons of peaches and watermelons. The CSU extension, they donate things they grow up in their garden. It’s a total community effort to provide for this food bank.”
After Tuesday morning’s mobile pantry, the Western Slope food bank donated its less fresh fruits to their furry friends at Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary.
During the second week of this fall semester (Aug. 15-19), Gentry and Co. will hold a fundraiser at GJHS to provide food, leashes and flea collars to Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary.
Gentry said this collaboration comes from past volunteer work by the Interact Club and REC students.