This is the eighth year that Grand Junction High School has collaborated with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies (FBR) on a mobile pantry program for the summer.

Because of this summer’s excessive heat, this year’s mobile pantry, which is held each Tuesday at 8 a.m., has been moved to nearby Sherwood Park, which features shade from the trees and easy accessibility. Cars line up and down East Sherwood Drive to receive fresh food items from food bank volunteers, with drivers never having to leave their cars.