Local organizations working to address homelessness in the Grand Valley hope to make major strides on the issue, thanks to a recent grant from Wells Fargo.
Beverly Lampley, the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach director of development and communications, can rattle off all the troubling statistics on the issue.
School District 51 REACH program reveals 500 schoolchildren who are deemed homeless in the valley.
About 1,000 adults are homeless at a time when the Pathway Family Shelter is at full capacity, Lampley said. That HomewardBound shelter on 29 Road provides free temporary housing for those in need, also offering them help in getting back on their feet.
Lampley, who also serves as the chair of the Homeless Coalition, said some people are living in tents, cars, behind buildings or housing a dozen individuals in a two-bedroom apartment.
Adding to the area’s problems is a long waiting list for Section 8 housing, and no transitional, workforce or emergency housing available.
United Way of Mesa County Executive Director Zebulon Miracle said the charitable organization recently received a $25,000 grant from Wells Fargo to finance courses to educate and find solutions to the homeless problem in the county.
The group is in the planning stage for a late summer or fall start, and hopes to make it as accessible as possible to a wide range of people, through digital means as well as in-person contact.
Miracle said the meetings will be ongoing and evolving.
Miracle said it starts with discussing what homelessness is, what causes it, how it impacts the community and what a business owner or member of the community can do to help.
“When you hear the numbers (of homeless people) and you drive or are walking around and see the problem, it’s easy to get discouraged and not know what you can do to make an impact,” Miracle said. “What we’re hoping to do with these classes is have our community understand the issues, the resources available and how to be an advocate for change.”
The grant will allow the United Way to partner with Catholic Outreach, the Grand Valley Housing Authority and Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County in an effort to better educate the community on what resources are available and what can be done.
“That’s why this partnership (of organizations) is so important,” said Laurel Cole, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “When we work together, we’re able to put together all our resources and create large-scale solutions that reach more people.”
Lampley said it’s hard for the chronically homeless to take advantage of services afforded to them,” because individuals lack a permanent address, phone, transportation, consistency, clean clothes and other factors.
She added that the Day Center at 302 Pitkin Ave. does provide showers, washing machines and post office boxes to help these residents.
A clothing bank also is available at 245 S. First St.
Miracle, Cole and Lampley agreed that one person or organization can’t conquer the homeless problem in Mesa County, but a collaborative effort can make a huge difference.
“Instead of saying somebody needs to do something, let’s do something to start the process and educate and advocate,” Cole said.