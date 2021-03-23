The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved recommended trail-funding dollars for the 2021 Non-Motorized Trail Grants at its virtual meeting on March 18.
There were a total of 20 Recreational Trail Grants funded this year totaling $3,520,752.
The Non-motorized Trail Grant Program is a multi-agency funding partnership that includes Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Lottery, Federal Recreational Trails Program funds and Federal Land and Water Conservation funds. This grant program provides funding for trail planning projects as well as small and large trail construction and maintenance projects.
Two Western Slope areas received grant funds including Mesa County Public Health.
A $114,500 grant will fund a non-motorized trail maintenance crew for the coming summer. With support from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Western Colorado Conservation Corps, crews will focus on maintenance needs throughout Mesa County.
The trail systems where most of the maintenance will be focused on are Kokopelli, North Fruita Desert and Lunch Loops, as well as Forest Service lands on the Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre National Forests. The labor consists of technical rockwork, re-vegetation of social trails, erosion control, tread rehabilitation and corridor clearing.
The town of Naturia was awarded a $320,760 The Land and Water Conservation Fund
grant to construct a a half-mile concrete perimeter trail loop around the existing Town Park. The majority of the trail will be six-feet wide and a small portion that runs adjacent to the San Miguel River will be 10-feet wide. The trail will also be a starting point for future connecting trail systems.
Other areas receiving funds include:
• North Mt. Elbert Trail Maintenance: $245,000 grant for National Forest Foundation to work with the Leadville Ranger District to complete the final rehabilitation phase of a multi-year project on Colorado’s highest peak.
• Elk Creek — Colorado Trail Avalanches for maintenance: $55,810 to the Columbine Ranger District to address the historic avalanche cycle of 2019. These avalanches left four large debris fields along the Elk Creek section of the Colorado Trail in the Weminuche Wilderness.
• Daniel’s Pass, Phase 1 construction: $250,000 to the City of Colorado Springs to fund the Daniel’s Pass Trail System located in one of the city’s most popular regional parks – North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
• Overland Mountain Bike Association Trail Agent Project for maintenance: $44,425 to the Overland Mountain Bike Association to start their Trail Agent Project to evaluate all 110 miles of non-motorized multi-use trails in the Arapahoe-Roosevelt National Forest’s Canyon Lakes Ranger District.
• Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park, Phase 2 construction: $750,000 to the City and County of Denver. The LWCF grant will go toward the completion the 80-acre Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park just northwest of downtown Denver.
The totals of the funding including three construction grants for $749,487; nine maintenance grants at $1,009,228; two planning grants totaling $89,300; two support grants at $90,000; and four grants totaling $1,582,752 from the LWCF.