Connie Hahn has kind of a Wizard of Oz thing going on in Mesa County government.
That’s partly because she’s seen as something of a magician when it comes to getting grants for the county’s Department of Public Works.
During the course of her career with the county, she’s written dozens and dozens of grants that have brought in millions of dollars into the county, primarily for road improvement projects.
As a result, she’s become a horse of a different color in county government, with people frequently off to see the wizard in helping them apply for various grants. And like Oz, she’s known for her directness despite her petite stature, often refusing them. That’s why Hahn has a sign on her office door directly out of the Land of Oz that reads: “Nobody Gets In To See The Wizard. Not Nobody. Not Nohow.”
“People will come in and say, ‘I want to do this project and it’s going to cost this,’ and the famous word is that Connie’s head only goes ‘no,’” she said. “You’ve got to get past the wizard to get the money.”
Unlike some wizards, however, the longtime Mesa County worker doesn’t do it with a lot of smoke and mirrors. Hahn’s no cowardly lion when it comes to asking state agencies for grant money to build or improve roads, yellow brick or otherwise.
That’s why the Public Works operations manager is quick to say that people should pay no attention to the woman behind the curtain. Instead, she credits others in the more than 40 grants she’s written herself, totaling about $29 million, and helping colleagues in nearly two dozen other grant applications bring in an additional $18 million.
A recent waving of her wand helped the county get more than $848,000 for a project to improve 16 Road, construction of which is already underway, and $757,000 for another project on 22 Road.
“No grant writer does this on their own,” Hahn said. “I have had a wonderful staff. Even with the Energy Impact Grants, there are some technical questions about the projects that we’re doing, and without my engineers, I couldn’t answer those questions to the degree that I’ve been able to.
“On the other grants that I have administered, a lot of those have been applied by other people in my staff,” she added. “It’s a collaborative thing. I don’t want people to think it’s all me. Without a good staff, it wouldn’t happen.”
The Great and Powerful Hahn said that every grant she or her staff apply for is unique in some way, but all require detailed technical information.
Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Grants, which are handled through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, must show a direct correlation to the energy industry because that money comes from severance tax dollars from oil and gas and mineral producers.
Other grants, such as those from Great Outdoors Colorado for the Palisade Plunge, can be more specific. They still require detailed knowledge of what the grants are meant to do. Not including such information means that grant likely won’t be awarded.
In all of her years doing this, Hahn has only been turned down once.
“What you really need to know is the grant provider and what they want,” she said. “I see people applying for grants that don’t even fit the criteria. Some of them are simple, some of them are more complicated.”
Hahn’s wizardry can be seen all around the county in the completion of several well-known projects, such as the underpass on 30 Road south of the Interstate 70 Business Loop. Her largest grant was $3.2 million, done in collaboration with Grand Junction city workers, to help pay for the 29 Road overpass at the I-70 loop.
“It’s really heartwarming for me to drive though the valley and even outside the valley and see projects I knew I had a finger in,” she said.
Hahn said she and the rest of the county staff make sure they focus only on needed projects, most of which are based on priorities already set by the county. Getting those grants not only helps save local taxpayer dollars — generally they are 50-50 match grants — but also helps keep people employed in the county.
“I feel very proud about taking the taxpayer dollars and making $1 into $2 with grants,” she said. “That money goes right back out to the community to local contractors, local engineering firms, local businesses.”
Somewhere over the rainbow, Hahn said she’s planning on several future grant ideas, including road improvements to the new shooting range at the Cameo exit on I-70.