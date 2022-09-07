Mesa County officials are hoping to take advantage of a special Colorado River District grant program on an Orchard Mesa project that most Grand Valley residents would hardly notice, but one that could go a long way toward smarter water management.
In a letter from county commissioners in support of an application for a Colorado River Water Conservation District Accelerator Grant, officials with the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District are hoping to get federal money to develop a complete engineering feasibility analysis and preliminary design to make changes to how water flows are managed.
The existing infrastructure, known as the Orchard Mesa Check, has pretty much been the same since it was first built nearly a century ago.
The program, however, aims to install a high-tech way of doing the same job, but in a more precise way. The idea is to use sensors and remotely operated gates when releasing water for agricultural use, something that also would benefit the health of the river and better habitat for native fish.
"The purpose is to increase hydraulic efficiency and allow for better management of flows," Luke Gingerich, area manger for J-U-B Engineers Inc., the company hired by the irrigation district to oversee the project. "This potentially extends reservoir supplies for the valley, and provides value to irrigators and the native species program."
The grant request is for $29,000, some of which would be used to leverage federal money through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress earlier this year.
The river district started the accelerator grant as part of its community funding partnership grant program, which recently was beefed up under Ballot Measure 7A that voters in the 15-county district approved in 2020.
That measure called for increasing property taxes by one-half a mill, or $1.90 for every $100,000 of a home's value, raising about $5 million a year for such things as protecting adequate water supplies, and keeping water on the Western Slope.
The measure also calls for increased funding to sustain drinking water, and protecting fish, wildlife and recreation by maintaining river levels and water quality.
The first accelerator grant was approved in June, going to a rehabilitation and piping project on the Big Blue Ditch in Gunnison County.