Mesa County officials are hoping to take advantage of a special Colorado River District grant program on an Orchard Mesa project that most Grand Valley residents would hardly notice, but one that could go a long way toward smarter water management.

In a letter from county commissioners in support of an application for a Colorado River Water Conservation District Accelerator Grant, officials with the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District are hoping to get federal money to develop a complete engineering feasibility analysis and preliminary design to make changes to how water flows are managed.