The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District has awarded $350,000 of grant funds for its fall 2021 grant cycle.
The Town of Collbran applied for and received a $300,000 traditional grant from the lease district for the construction of a fiber optic broadband network to connect the Plateau Valley region with the Interstate 70 fiber optic access point near De Beque.
This project should benefit the entire area including Mesa, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Molina and Vega State Park.
Collbran has committed $175,000 for the project and received a commitment of funds from Plateau Valley School District, Plateau Valley Hospital District, USDA Job Corps and a $1 million commitment from Mesa County. Plans are for the construction of the project to begin around August 2022 and be completed by December 2022.
The second lease district grant award went to the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District, which was awarded a $50,000 mini grant for the purchase of a brush truck.
Twenty-one of the 56 calls the fire district received in 2021 from Jan. 1 to Sept. 2, were for wildland/brush fires.
The fire district will also be more able to help with the mutual aid agreement the department has with all fire departments in Mesa County.
“These two grant awards will have a lot of positive impact on Mesa County,” said Dusti Reimer, grant administrator for the MCFMLD. “We know that broadband will have a positive and long-term result for the businesses and residents of Plateau Valley. The brush truck for East Orchard Mesa will help provide continued protection to our area from fires.”
The grants coming from federal mineral lease dollars is a great benefit to local communities, Reimer said. The lease district received $493,224.26 for its 2022 budget year, and will hold its next grant cycle in the fall of 2022.
For more information on the MCFMLD, eligibility for grants and grant cycles, goto www.mesafml.org.