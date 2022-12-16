The Polis administration, along with the Outdoor Equity Grant Board and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, announced this week the recipients of more than $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants.
The grants are to break down barriers to the outdoors and increase access to Colorado’s outdoor opportunities for youth.
“We are continuing to save people money and make sure that all Coloradans can access our world-class outdoors,” said Gov. Polis. “We’ve seen the transformative impact that these grants have had by breaking down barriers and empowering the next generation of Coloradans to experience, enjoy, and care for our amazing outdoors, and we are excited to continue this important work.”
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), created by the passage of House Bill 21-1318, is tasked with soliciting applications from community, educational and government organizations and selecting successful grant applications. The forthcoming Keep Colorado Wild Pass, signed by Gov. Jared Polis will provide a 60% discounted state parks pass that will be available with car registrations starting in January is expected to raise meaningful revenue for outdoor equity access programs to complement and significantly bolster the efforts of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program.
“The intended benefit of these grants is to see more kids and families experience the outdoors, but the unintended benefits are far more transformational,” said Outdoor Equity Board Chair Benilda Samuels. “Outdoor Equity Grants support healthier communities, a stronger outdoor industry, and an increase in stewardship of our natural resources. We call this smart investing.”
Since this summer, the grants have supported paddling days for people of color hosted by Diversify Whitewater at Lake Pueblo State Park, rafting and hiking field trips to Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area for fifth graders with the Colorado Canyons Association, the creation of after-school nature clubs at Title I schools in Thompson School District elementary schools and a myriad of other outdoor and educational activities.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife congratulates the grant awardees and we look forward to hearing about their work to provide new outdoor experiences for youth across the state,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “It’s exciting to see the transformative impact that the Outdoor Equity Grants are creating and to continue this work to ensure that all of Colorado’s youth enjoy equal access to our state’s parks, lands, and open spaces.”
The application period for Outdoor Equity Grants opens annually each fall. The next application period will open in August 2023 and distribute up to $2.25 million in grants.
By 2025, the OEGP will distribute up to $3 million annually to support outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities for underserved youth as the program fund grows with Lottery distribution in the coming years.
Western Slope recipients include: Adaptive Sports Association, Durango, $50,000; Colorado Discover Ability, Grand Junction ,$50,000; Colorado Rocky Mountain School (HS)2 Program, Carbondale, $6,700, Friends of Youth and Nature, Hotchkiss, $67,180; Gypsum Elementary School, $5,000; Get Outdoors Leadville! $70,750; Montezuma Inspire Coalition,Cortez, $70,000; Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ignacio, $10,000; Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports , $25,000; The Nature Connection, Hotchkiss, $40,000.