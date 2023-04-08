Nearly $360,000 in new state grants will help local entities in collaborative efforts to reduce vegetation that can feed dangerous and destructive wildfires.

Funding being provided by the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk grant program, administered by the Colorado State Forest Service, will include $170,000 for the Mesa County Sheriff's Office to buy a mulcher for wildfire mitigation, and nearly $190,000 for the group RiversEdge West in support of fuel mitigation work along the Colorado River through the Grand Valley.

