Nearly $360,000 in new state grants will help local entities in collaborative efforts to reduce vegetation that can feed dangerous and destructive wildfires.
Funding being provided by the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk grant program, administered by the Colorado State Forest Service, will include $170,000 for the Mesa County Sheriff's Office to buy a mulcher for wildfire mitigation, and nearly $190,000 for the group RiversEdge West in support of fuel mitigation work along the Colorado River through the Grand Valley.
Altogether, the State Forest Service awarded $15 million to 69 applicants from 23 counties across Colorado. The grants will fund work covering nearly 10,000 acres to reduce wildfire risk and promote forest health. Funding for the program was expanded by the state legislature in 2021.
Shannon Wadas, associate director of RiversEdge West, said grants will go toward hazardous fuel removal work particularly in places along the river that are in the wildland-urban interface.
In a partnership between RiversEdge West and the Western Colorado Conservation Corps, a $97,862 grant will pay for a two-person team to work on projects to remove tamarisk and Russian olive plants and do maintenance at several sites. This work has begun and will take place on two private properties in Palisade, on private land and city of Fruita property in the Little and Big Salt wash areas, and on 29 Road and in Pear Park on properties that are part of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, Wadas said.
A $91,033 grant will pay for a vehicle and staffing for a team to do planning for future work and monitoring on 349 acres along the river throughout the valley, Wadas said.
The grants require matching funding or in-kind support, which RiversEdge West is partly providing itself and also is getting from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Wadas said she thinks the grants are unique in that the State Forest Service typically focuses on more upland forest, while these grants are tied to riparian areas that also are fire hazards.
She pointed to wildfires that have struck along the river corridor in recent years. Some of those include the Connected Lakes and Island Acres sections of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, Snooks Bottom in the Fruita area and the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area.
"The thing that we're seeing more of is these fires in riparian areas burning really, really hot and covering a lot of ground," Wadas said.
She said tamarisk and Russian olive vegetation can create ladder fuels to help such fires move more quickly.
Andy Martsolf, Mesa County's emergency services director, said the sheriff's office has been working to enhance capacity within its wildfire program, including through expanding fire mitigation in the wildland-urban interface. He said the county prefers to do proactive mitigation work rather than just reactively responding to fires to put them out.
"Fire mitigation is really good work to do. It truly makes the county a safer place to live, work and play," he said.
He said that over the last three years the county has done mitigation work covering probably 25 acres a year, at a cost of about $1,100 per acre. He said the goal with buying the mulcher is to be able to increase the acreage it can treat each year, at a reduced cost per acre.
He described the mulcher as essentially a "tracked, skid steer loader-type thing with a mulching head on the front of it."
It will be used to mulch fuel types such as tamarisk, Russian olive, oakbrush and sagebrush so they don't carry fire, he said. The county is providing matching support for the mulcher through the purchase of a vehicle to tow it.
The county also this year is hiring two permanent engine bosses for two wildfire engines, after previously relying only on seasonal hires for its wildfire program. The permanent personnel will be able to focus on fire mitigation between fire seasons.
Wadas said partnerships and collaboration made the two RiversEdge grant applications successful, and Martsolf likewise pointed to the collaborative nature of the locally awarded grants.
He added, "I anticipate there will be some collaborative projects in that riparian area because we'll have the capability with the mulcher, (RiversEdge) will have the capacity and capability with project design, so I think there's going to be a lot of opportunities to do a lot of good work in collaboration with other entities."
This week, a Western Colorado Conservation Corps crew is doing tamarisk and Russian olive removal along the Riverfront Trail behind the River City SportPlex, in a project partnering with RiversEdge West, the BLM, the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County. The project will not only reduce fire danger but have wildlife benefits including benefiting critical habitat for the western yellow-billed cuckoo, which is federally listed as a threatened species.