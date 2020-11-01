A small, but growing group of Grand Valley residents are concerned about this year’s elections.
They aren’t worried that the state’s election process will go awry, but it’s what might happen outside the county and state.
Because of a large number of Americans are voting absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic elsewhere in the nation, many of those states aren’t as equipped as Colorado and other all mail-in ballot states to count those ballots quickly.
As a result, the nation may not know on election night who won the presidency and which party will control Congress.
While lawsuits across the nation are expected, public officials nationwide are worried that some voters might get out of hand because of potential frustrations over who wins and doesn’t.
In steps a fledgling group calling itself Citizens 4 Fair Elections, an effort intended to help calm the waters should voters act out on those frustrations.
“Hopefully, everything goes smoothly and we don’t have to do anything,” said Elizabeth High, who with fellow county resident Richard Hyland are in the process of forming that group. “But we feel like we want to be prepared if something goes wrong.”
The two say they have bipartisan membership, and are trying to be careful about how they form their words so as not to lead anyone to believe they have a political agenda.
Still, they are concerned about what some candidates have said — from all sides of the political spectrum — that could be seen as inciting a negative, or even, violent response.
“We’re mostly concerned as a group about what’s happening at a national level,” Hyland said. “We’re trying to prepare for any eventuality that, frankly, are scary and elusive and something I’ve never had to face in my 76 years. It’s makes it all kind of dicey.”
Exactly what the group plans to do to instill calm, even they aren’t yet sure.
Some of it may involve peaceful marches to remind voters that they are all Americans, regardless of political persuasion.
Some of it may involve appealing to all elected officials to think twice before saying anything that might inflame others.
Some of it likely would include supporting those elected officials and law enforcement while they do their jobs to maintain the peace even if that just means bringing food to their families while they are on guard.
“Some of the things that we are going to try to communicate is for the candidates to wait until all the votes are counted, that all officials resist any attempt to impede the election process, and all citizens stand for the U.S. Constitution,” High said.
“We will come up with some tentative verbiage that we will send out if warranted to all of the principle actors — elected and appointed officials, public guardians of information, such as The Daily Sentinel — basically asking that you hold on to your ethics,” added Hyland. “We just want to make sure they are all committed to doing their duty, maintaining the rule of law, and we are there to support them.”
The group doesn’t yet have a social media presence, but is working on it. In the meantime, they ask that anyone who wants to help to email them at info@citizens4fairelectionsmc.org.