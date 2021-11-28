Lisa Campbell gets emotional when talking about her past.
But it’s not about the time where panic and despair rippled through her when she was stranded, broke and her car on the side of the road with a flat tire.
It was from that frightening time that she found a savior, so to speak.
It’s that memory of when she walked into the Joseph Center for the first time 2½ years ago that create a flood of emotions for Campbell.
“It was overwhelming, scary and then it was a relief,” Campbell said about that time. “When we came here, the first thing Mona did was hug me. She told me everything was going to be OK.”
Campbell couldn’t hold back the emotions remembering that first encounter with Mona Highline, the Joseph Center founder.
It was July 2019 and Campbell, 53, had come to Grand Junction with her disabled daughter, who was battling a traumatic brain injury.
It was a new start for the two after they left Montana, But they needed a break.
They got it. A Grand Junction Police officer told them about the Joseph Center and gave them a ride.
“We moved here, we were homeless,” Campbell said. “There was total panic. We had no money. I didn’t know what we were going to do. It was so scary.”
Campbell said her daughter Amanda, now 32, was also a “severe alcoholic” at the time.
That lifeline that the Joseph Center extended them, changed both their lives. They secured housing and were given the help they needed to adjust to life in a new town.
Amanda is now sober and her brain injury has improved. Campbell is now showing her thanks for that lifeline by volunteering at the Joseph Center.
“I felt compelled to give back. I knew I had to get involved,” she said.
A NEW FAMILY
Grand Junction is now home for Lisa and Amanda.
“This is home now, this is my family, Mona and the Joseph Center made me want to live here,” Campbell said.
This is when her emotions go wayward again.
“The volunteers and the people I’ve met here are my family now,” she said, her voice cracking. “This is my family, they’ve adopted me. I love them with all my heart.”
The family and welcoming atmosphere of the Joseph Center is what makes it special, said Jessica Martinez.
Martinez, who goes by Jessie, has a rock-bottom story that she didn’t think she could turn around.
Addiction, hanging with the wrong people, in the “wrong scene.”
The Grand Junction native was on the fast track to nowhere and there were zero prospects in her life.
Now 32 with two kids — Xiovani, 9, and 8-year-old Ily — Jessie just celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a family.
“I was an addict, I struggled with mental issues. I was at a point where I was really, really struggling,” she said. “They gave me love and comfort.”
It started with a necessary visit to find clothes for her children. Winter was coming and the little ones needed better socks and warm clothes.
That’s when she saw a tiny fake tree on a tablet.
“I thought it was beautiful, so they gave it to me so we would have a Christmas tree,” she said.
Now, it’s her emotions that are close to the surface.
“I came here periodically and was still struggling with my addiction. One of the girls that works here, Brianna, is a recovered addict, she would hug me and cry with me.”
Then Jessie makes a proud exclamation, giving credit to the Joseph Center for this amazing milestone.
“I’m one year sober. Coming here was a turning point in my life.”
A WELCOMING PLACE
Like Campbell, Martinez gives credit to the Joseph Center for her success and her happiness.
“It’s such an open place, it’s so welcoming, it’s a blessed environment. It’s a home if you don’t have one, or even if you do and need things or need love, you can find it here,” Martinez said.
The lifesaving and life-changing help and support that Martinez got at the Joseph Center prompted her to follow the same path as Campbell.
She knew she had to volunteer and try to help other clients.
Martinez has been a volunteer since July and is about to complete her internship to become the Outreach Coordinator for the facility.
Thanksgiving should be a special day for everyone, and this year it was for Campbell and Martinez and their families.
Campbell and Amanda added a third member to their household a few years back.
It’s a story on the challenges and struggles of mental health.
The stories that Campbell and Martinez share about their lives is uplifting but there’s a harsh reality when it comes to mental health.
Some people are beyond help, some people don’t want help or know how to accept help.
Not everyone who comes to the Joseph Center, or any shelter, emerges with a story of hope and a better life.
This is why Lisa and Amanda have a 4-year-old boy they are working to adopt in their home.
“His mom was here, she was struggling,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, the mental health issues are just too much.”
This mother wasn’t able to safely take care of her infant son, so Campbell stepped in to take over as his caretaker.
A TIME OF THANKS
Giving back is part of Campbell’s life now. Always thankful for the help and care they received when they needed it most, she never plans to stop giving back.
“It’s so rewarding to work here and to give back to a community that’s given so much to me and my daughter,” she said.
She never misses a chance to say how great the Joseph Center is and how it is a beacon of help for those who need it.
“I’ll scream it from the rooftops. Come to the Joseph Center if you need help. Come be part of a family that will love you,” she said.
She even offers a motto for the facility: “Helping families rewrite their life stories.”
Thanksgiving was an extra special day for Campbell and Martinez. The Joseph Center was closed for the holiday but Highline said they could celebrate at the Center.
It was the first Thanksgiving celebration as a family for Martinez, Xiovani, and Ily.
They cooked and devoured a nice dinner, then played board games and decorated the Center’s Christmas tree.
“That’s going to be our new tradition, decorating the Christmas tree here at the Joseph Center as a family,” Martinez said.
The enthusiasm Campbell and Martinez show for the Joesph Center is because of those memories of horrible times. Rock-bottom times of panic and despair and hopelessness.
The Joseph Center offered them help and hope returned.
It’s a special week for them. A week of thanks, and a time of hope.
Happiness comes easy for the two now that their lives are in a much better place. All they have to think about is what brought them to the Joseph Center and why they continue to volunteer.
They have now become the beacons of hope, and Joseph Center ambassadors to the people who now need help.