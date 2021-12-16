Great Outdoors Colorado to fund 18 Road expansion By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 2 Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelChuck and Marie Huston set off on their bike ride at the 18 Road Trail system in the North Fruita Desert on Tuesday. MCKENZIE LANGE A group of mountain bikers ride the Zippity Loop trail, a part of the 18 Road Trail system, in the North Fruita Desert. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print Great Outdoors Colorado, the city of Fruita and Mesa County Public Health are teaming up on an effort to built 4 to 5 miles of new trail in the 18 Road Trail Network.The $32,000 project will be mostly funded by GOCO, with Fruita chipping in $3,500 and Mesa County Public Health paying $1,500, according to Fruita assistant to the city manager Shannon Vassen.The grant will fund four weeks of work by a trail construction group from the Western Colorado Conservation Corps. Vassen said the new trails to be constructed haven’t been identified yet, but will come out of the North Fruita Desert Master Plan.The city of Fruita was notified of GOCO’s award Dec. 9, according to City Manager Mike Bennett.Vassen said he anticipates the work will be completed by fall 2022. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Public Health Shannon Vassen Colorado Work Fruita And Mesa County City Grant Trail Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView