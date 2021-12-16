Great Outdoors Colorado, the city of Fruita and Mesa County Public Health are teaming up on an effort to built 4 to 5 miles of new trail in the 18 Road Trail Network.

The $32,000 project will be mostly funded by GOCO, with Fruita chipping in $3,500 and Mesa County Public Health paying $1,500, according to Fruita assistant to the city manager Shannon Vassen.

The grant will fund four weeks of work by a trail construction group from the Western Colorado Conservation Corps.

Vassen said the new trails to be constructed haven’t been identified yet, but will come out of the North Fruita Desert Master Plan.

The city of Fruita was notified of GOCO’s award Dec. 9, according to City Manager Mike Bennett.

Vassen said he anticipates the work will be completed by fall 2022.