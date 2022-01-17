The forecast in Grand Junction did not call for snow Saturday evening, but families who attended the Great West Ice Fest experienced “fountains of snow” as local ice sculptors chiseled 3,000 pounds of ice outside Mesa Mall in the parking lot between Cabela’s and J.C. Penney.
Cheers for more snow could be heard as throngs of youngsters were mesmerized by the ice carving during the weekend festivities.
Isaiah Rathbone, a 9-year-old Thunder Mountain Elementary student, said he was excited and hoped the ice sculptors would create a giant snowflake or a human figure out of ice, while 8-year-old Fair Park Elementary student Aria Smith was hoping to see ice statues of animals and snowmen.
Rathbone and Smith were among scores of children in attendance at the family friendly event.
The popular winter event was started in 2017, but this was the first time Grand Junction resident Laura Plumlee saw the ice sculptors in person.
“We’ve been following (Willy Tuz) since we saw him on Outrageous Pumpkins on the ‘Food Network’ and the kids just love him,” Plumlee said. “They (her five grandchildren) were excited that someone from Grand Junction was on one of their favorite shows.”
According to Grand Junction resident Willy Tuz Jr., his dad founded Colorado Fruit Designs five years ago and began hosting ice sculpting events throughout the state of Colorado.
“My father Willy Tuz Sr. founded the Great West Ice Fest (and Colorado Fruit Designs),” Willy Tuz Jr. said. “He started doing ice carvings throughout Colorado, and noticed there was nothing like this in Colorado.”
Tuz, along with Clint Olson and Longmont resident Jess Parrish, carve ice into shapes like fruit, pumpkins, sand, balloons, sidewalk chalk and snow.
According to Tuz Jr., the group performs at 10 to 15 ice carving events from December to February each year in front of large enthusiastic audiences. They also grant private viewings for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties and other events.
The Great West Ice Fest and other similar festivals were canceled last year because of COVID.
“We are so delighted to bring back the Great West Ice Fest to Mesa Mall,” said Natalie Schievelbein, Mesa Mall marketing director. “This family event adds so much fun and excitement to our community.”
Mesa Mall and Cabela’s are major sponsors of the event. Mesa Mall provided coloring sheets and crayons to children and held drawings as well during the free event.
Olson, a relative newcomer to the world of ice carving, is pleased to share his talent with audiences.
“I learned how to carve and do it for fun now,” Olson said. “The young kids love seeing their favorite characters designed in beautiful ice shapes.”
Sculptors use chainsaws, grinders and other power tools along with hand carvers to turn the ice blocks into simple and elaborate designs.
Jay Greenberg relocated to Grand Junction from Indianapolis in late summer to become the new general manager of Mesa Mall and has loved his new change of scenery.
“This is something we’re doing for the community, and has been something special for this community (since it started). We’ll try to grow it each year,” he said.