While businesses across the state were dealing with empty offices and restaurants unable to seat patrons, state parks across Colorado were busier than ever this summer.
“We had a lot of budgeting questions and concerns to start the pandemic but once we started to see the amount of days coming in… it was going to be a good year for visitation,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife northwest spokesperson Randy Hampton said.
It wasn’t just one or two of the most popular Front Range parks that had visitation numbers spike either. From April to August, the northwest parks had over 300,000 more visitors this year compared to last.
“Drop in water levels in August hurt us a bit because fishing was diminished,” Vega State Park Manager James Masek said during a meeting of northwest parks staff held online. “But in April, May, June and July we were exceedingly busy.”
Vega State Park saw over 18,000 more visitors in June 2020 than it did June 2019.
“It was a challenging but enjoyable summer,” he said.
One of the challenges with the new visitors started in the parking lots. Parking lots were filling up faster than park rangers had ever seen in the past, and on days that typically weren’t used to seeing many visitors.
“It was like Fourth of July every day of the summer,” Steamboat Lake and Pearl Lake State Park senior ranger Ryan Crabb said.
At Pearl Lake, near Steamboat Springs, during the summer months they typically see around 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles. This year it was up closer to 6,000.
Stretching capacity, particularly in parking lots, is easier at some state parks than others. At 48 acres, Rifle Falls State Park typically hits capacity on weekends during the summer, but this year it was every single day.
“We had to have staff members at the parking lot telling people not to come,” Matt Schuler, senior ranger at Rifle Complex which includes Rifle Falls, Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap, said. ”People would come and get stuck. It was really exhausting for the staff. The last thing we want to do is sit out in the sun and tell people not to come.
“That was one of the hardest things about the summer,” he added.
He said that by about 10 a.m. every day, the parking lot would be full and the park would be at capacity.
“Some people understood, some people were really upset,” Schuler said.
The wear and tear on the parks from the huge visitation numbers and parking challenges was also something many of the park managers noted.
“We’re also seeing people park everywhere, doing a lot of damage to the grass,” Schuler said.
“We definitely saw people moving outside the designated campsites,” Stagecoach State Park Manager Craig Preston said. “We’re beat up from a long summer. High use came high wear and tear.”
Park visitors new to the state parks or baby users, as Schuler described them, were also seen throughout the summer.
“My takeaway from this summer was that there were a lot of different and new users coming out this year,” Schuler said.
“I didn’t realize there were people in Colorado that hadn’t heard of “leave no trace” ethics,” he said.