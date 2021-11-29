Amid announcements of plans for new nuclear power projects in Wyoming and Idaho, the prospects for a long-proposed nuclear plant being built near Green River, Utah, may be dimmer after the project’s developer lost a key water supply because of a failure to pay its bills.
Scott Williams, executive director of HEAL Utah, or the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah, said that Blue Castle Holdings lost the water rights after failing to make payments to the San Juan County Water Conservancy District.
The district had a water lease agreement with Blue Castle Holdings. In 2009, the district submitted a change application to the Utah Division of Water Rights, under which 24,000 acre-feet of Green River water previously approved for use for a coal-fired power plant to be located in San Juan County instead would be used in Emery County for a 1,500- to 3,000-megawatt nuclear power plant.
The proposed site is less than 90 miles to the west of Grand Junction.
Altogether, the state engineer in the Division of Water Rights in 2012 approved the appropriation of 53,600 acre-feet of Green River water for the project, with the rest coming from the Kane County Water Conservancy District under a lease agreement with Blue Castle Holdings.
A state district court and court of appeals later upheld legal challenges of the state engineer’s decision by HEAL Utah and other groups.
In a letter in February to the state engineer, Uranium Watch, HEAL Utah, Living Rivers and the Utah Rivers Council said the San Juan County water district had terminated its lease agreement with Blue Castle Holdings after Blue Castle defaulted on its payment obligations under the agreement.
They said that after the court challenge ended in late 2016, Blue Castle was unable to make initial payments of $80,000 to the San Juan County district and $100,000 to the Kane County district.
Citing letters from the San Juan County district attorney to Blue Castle, they said Blue Castle made some payments to the San Juan County district from 2018-20, but only partially fulfilled the agreement.
The groups said the status of Blue Castle Holdings’ agreement with the Kane County water district is unclear.
Williams said the project doesn’t have any financing because it has no customers, and his group considers it to be in mothballs.
“It still has a website. They still talk about it, but it doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to go anywhere,” he said.
Blue Castle Holdings didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The project is proposed for Utah state trust land leased by Emery County, but the activist groups say the company has no lease agreement with the county.
Lynn Sitterud, chair of the Emery County Commission, said in an email that he knows little about the project.
He added, “I cannot make a firm statement, but it is my belief that the Blue Castle Plant will never come to fruition.”
The activist groups, in opposing the water right change, had argued in part that the project wasn’t economically feasible and the company didn’t have the financial ability to carry it out.
They say the water rights change is no longer valid based on the company’s loss of the San Juan County district lease agreement, lack of claim to the land where the water would be used, and failure to pursue an early site permit with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Last week, officials announced that an experimental nuclear power project backed by Bill Gates will be built in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The project is to replace a coal-fired power plant scheduled to close in 2025.
Gates is the founder of TerraPower, the company behind the project. It is to use molten-salt energy storage and a sodium-cooled reactor that doesn’t require water for cooling as conventional nuclear plants do.
Also last week, Southern Co. announced plans to use TerraPower’s technology to build a small, experimental molten-chloride reactor in Idaho, using liquid salt as a coolant.
A Utah energy cooperative is planning to build small modular nuclear reactors in Idaho, but in July said it is reducing the number of planned reactors from 12 to six, the Associated Press reported at the time.
AP said that project is receiving Department of Energy funding and is aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. The other two projects also are receiving federal funding.
Williams said the country can’t just turn off existing nuclear power plants. But he said there are other energy projects that can be deployed immediately to reduce greenhouse gases, whereas nuclear projects take a long time to build.
He also cited environmental concerns associated with things such as uranium mining, milling and enrichment and handling of spent uranium fuel rods.