Greg Haitz, who is running for Grand Junction City Council in District D, says the Council needs the perspective and experience of a small business owner like him as it works to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haitz is a western Colorado native who earned a degree from then-Mesa State College and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He opened the Rimrock Wellness Center in 2007, which has grown to employ 11 people. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Colorado Chiropractic Association.
“My community is important to me,” Haitz said. “2020 was a challenging year for small business owners and families alike. My wife and I are both small business owners, we have kids in school, and we know what people are going through. That’s the kind of leadership we need on City Council; leaders who are boots on the ground, who respond and pivot with adversity and get stuff done.”
He said small businesses are resilient and for the most part just need local government where it can to get out of their way. He said City Council can be a leader in the recovery from COVID-19 by directing grant funding to businesses affected by the pandemic.
“The city should be a pass-through entity for any state or federal stimulus monies to assist small businesses,” Haitz said. “City Council could consider a short-term moratorium on burdensome small business taxes and fees.”
As the city emerges from the pandemic, Haitz said housing costs will continue to be an issue the city will have to address.
He said the council should work on improving the process for approving new housing projects, especially infill development.
“We need to streamline the process of working with local and non-local developers,” Haitz said. “All projects, especially high-density infill and redevelopment, should be met with timely responses and follow-through from the city.
High lumber and material costs plus front-loaded impact fees make developing this type of housing very difficult.”
In the past, the city has encouraged redevelopment near downtown by purchasing blighted properties. Haitz said he felt the city should primarily look to private developers to improve blighted properties within the city.
“I believe the city should foster an environment that would encourage the private sector and developers to purchase and improve these properties,” Haitz said.
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed.
If passed, Haitz said he would support both the cultivation and manufacturing of marijuana products within the city.
However, he said retail stores should have more consideration and input from local authorities.
“If passed, I support manufacturing and indoor cultivation in established industrial zones,” Haitz said. “Odor control would also be necessary. The question of retail establishments continues to be controversial, and City Council will need further input from the Planning Commission and GJPD to make an informed decision.”
Overall, he said he disagreed with how the current council put the question to the voters. He said he would have liked to see a more specific question that spelled out exactly how the tax revenue would be spent.
“I would have liked to have seen more precise language in the marijuana measure that City Council will put before the voters on April 6,” Haitz said. “I feel like the language is too vague and ambiguous. It’s also unclear exactly how the tax revenues will be used.”