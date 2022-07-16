Grand Valley Transit announced Thursday the Greyhound bus stop in Grand Junction is being moved to the Shell gas station at 745 Horizon Drive starting today.
Previously, Greyhound buses had been stopping at GVT’s transfer station at South Street and Fifth Street, where GVT and Bustang routes also stop.
GVT Transit Manager Brevin Currier said the decision to move the station was mutual.
“We’ve been in pretty good communication with them (Greyhound),” Currier said.
Currier said the decision to move the station is largely based on the fact that Greyhound is switching to an all e-ticket system, in which tickets will be on customers’ phones.
Currier said GVT provided Greyhound with support for using paper tickets, but since that’s no longer necessary the decision was made to move the station.
No other routes will be affected, including Bustang, Currier said, and he noted the new Greyhound stop is close to GVT stops on Horizon Drive at the Clarion Inn and Wendy’s.
“We’re happy that Greyhound’s new location is close to two of our stops, so there’s still integration,” Currier said.
Spokespeople for Greyhound did not respond to a request for comment on the move.
Greyhound has been using the South Street location since early 2021.
Before that, Greyhound buses picked up and dropped off at the former Colorado Department of Transportation property at Fifth Street and Ute Avenue.
That property has been purchased by the Downtown Development Authority. DDA Director Brandon Stam said the organization is looking into putting a Space to Create, a mixed-use space aimed at creating affordable live-work and commercial spaces for artists in rural areas.
Space to Create is a program run by the state of Colorado.
A feasibility study is underway, Stam said, and if the project comes to fruition it would be the fourth or fifth Space to Create in Colorado.
Trinidad and Loveland each have a Space to Create. Another is under construction in Ridgway, and three more are under development in Loveland (phase two of its existing Space to Create), Colorado Springs and Grand Lake. One in Salida is in the same feasibility stage as Grand Junction, and Carbondale also looking at getting one, according to the state of Colorado.
Should the feasibility study come back positively, that would hopefully allow the DDA to access other available funds for the project such as grants.
“It’ll be very exciting,” Stam said. “Going out to get grants adds some process, but it’ll be worth it I think.”
Some outreach sessions are planned for later this summer.