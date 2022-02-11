Software for election equipment that Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz took images last year did not compromise its security or breach any protocols, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday.
Klotz said taking full images of his election servers are something he routinely does, and does so without compromising that equipment by allowing those images or equipment to be in the hands of unauthorized election personnel.
After a monthlong investigation into the matter, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said it was clear that nothing about the matter was improper.
“After receiving responses from Douglas County, my office is satisfied that there is no current threat to the county’s election system,” Griswold said. “We have concluded our investigation.”
Douglas County is one of only two counties — Garfield County is the other — that uses Clear Ballot election tabulation equipment. All other counties, including Mesa, uses Dominion Voting System machines, which believers that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from former President Donald Trump have focused their attention despite no evidence.
Griswold’s office still is investigating a similar issue in Elbert County, where Clerk Dallas Schroeder also took images of his county’s election equipment. While Griswold’s office has already said it doesn’t appear that equipment was compromised, he did use a “prohibited” removable storage device to do it, and gave copies of it to “unauthorized” people in violation of election rules.
Both Schroeder and Klotz are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Griswold’s office alleging that election equipment statewide isn’t properly certified, a charge the Secretary of State’s Office disputes.
There also is no evidence that the two clerks did what Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters did, take before and after images of election equipment during a routine “trusted build” update of software last May. Peters claims those images prove the upgrade destroyed election files even though her own Elections Division properly backed up those files before the upgrade, as all county clerks were instructed to do last year.
As a result, neither Schroeder nor Klotz have claimed they have evidence of any impropriety with their elections, nor any suspected issues with the reliability of their equipment.
By law, county clerks, and not the Secretary of State’s Office, are responsible for maintaining copies of election files, electronic and paper, for 25 months after an election.
Griswold’s office also issued new, temporary election security protocols, including barring similar imaging of election servers without prior approval from the Secretary of State’s Office.